WAUSAU, WI (EVERYTHING EVERGREENS-93.9FM THE GAME) The Pittsburgh Pirates were once a great team. They were World Series champions in 1960, winning on Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run against the Yankees. Roberto Clemente led the team to another title in 1971, as did Willie Stargell in 1979. The Pirates won back-to-back division titles in 1990 and 1991 before losing Barry Bonds to free agency. And all of that seems far, far in the past. The Pirates of today are a mere shadow of themselves. Their heros of the past are dead or have long since retired.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO