Long-Distance Coaching for Matt Nagy

It's not Matt Nagy's first COVID-19 rodeo.

The other one didn't keep him from coaching a game, though, and this one might.

Back during the first few days of rookie camp the Bears coach had to participate in workouts through an iPad being held near huddles or behind the line of scrimmage where a coach would stand during practice, as he was in the COVID-19 protocol as someone who might have been in contact with another person who had it.

Whether Nagy must watch special teams coordinator Chris Tabor do the coaching on Sunday at Soldier Field is the big question Nagy faces as he tries to get over COVID-19.

Tabor is in charge so defensive coordinator Sean Desai and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor can remain involved running their groups.

"So there was no surprises," Nagy said, via Zoom from a secret location he didn't want to disclose. "We knew what the plan was going into it if this was the case for a lot of different people and so now, again, just like when there's an injury, it's the next man up and that's where we're at.

"And I have a lot belief and faith and trust in the players and coaches, while I'm not there in person."

Nagy is uncertain as to the earliest point he could return.

I really, I don't know," he said. "That's something that I think, it's probably fluid, to answer that. But that's something that I just—all's I want to do is make sure each day I'm doing everything that they tell me to do and follow the protocol side of it, so we'll see."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had to miss one game with the illness after testing positive Oct. 15. Nagy said he and the staff looked a what they did.

'They've done a really good job with that," Nagy said of the staff of the NFL's only unbeaten team. "You've got to credit them and they've been able to really continue to keep going.

"And so, it's important to communicate and find out, and I'm sure throughout the league there's probably a lot of questions as to how are you doing this? How are you doing that? Not just in our league, but probably league-to-league. And as to how we go through this thing."

The iPad is back for the Bears at practice and they are keeping him in the loop with their Zoom meetings.

The whole team is doing Zoom meetings as it's been mandated by the league after Nagy, receivers coach Mike Furrey, running back Damien Williams, outside linebacker Robert Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham, linebacker Caleb Johnson and tackle Elijah Wilkinson all went into the COVID-19 protocol in a period of 11 days.

Remote meetings and iPad participation for practice are better than nothing.

"Yeah, that part's not the same, you know, we'll be able to see it like we do after practice when you're able to watch it like what every other coach does on tape," Nagy said. "But you know going through the virtual side of it with the meetings, it reminds you a lot of last year and we are a lot better at how we use it and just some of the glitches that we used to run into before.

"But for the most part you know this is why it's very important, you know, when you have your staff that you believe in and that you've gone through this, you've prepared. Last year we had to prepare for these type of situations."

Of particular importance is dealing with quarterback Justin Fields, as Nagy, Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo are normally closely involved with their rookie quarterback throughout the week and on game day.

"I mean, every other team is dealing with this stuff right now," Nagy said. "You know, you see it, and so that's again a part of his developmental process.

"That would be probably more of the mental side. So he's done great with that. He understands it. And the fact that he's competitive and that he's won a lot of games, there's a reason for that because he's able to persevere through adversity. And you know when you go through adversity you want a guy like Justin in your corner because you know he's going to help pull you out of it."

Nagy wasn't sure whether any of those on the reserve/COVID-19 list would be able to return this week.

Williams already came off the list and played on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Quinn was the next to go on it and then Graham. Both Johnson and Wilkinson went on it hours before Sunday's loss and Wilkinson was supposed to start.

The Bears did have some positive news on the injury front not related to COVID-19. Nagy confirmed tackle Larry Borom would come off injured reserve. Also every player was able to practice Wednesday on at least a limited level except for Khalil Mack (foot), who could wind up on injured reserve according to an NFL Network report.

In the meantime, Nagy will continue watching practices and doing Zoom meetings from somewhere.

"I've got a beautiful setup," he said of the technical aspect. "But as you can probably understand, I'm not going to get into where I'm at. But I have a great setup."

