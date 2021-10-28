CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Long-Distance Coaching for Matt Nagy

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 8 days ago

It's not Matt Nagy's first COVID-19 rodeo.

The other one didn't keep him from coaching a game, though, and this one might.

Back during the first few days of rookie camp the Bears coach had to participate in workouts through an iPad being held near huddles or behind the line of scrimmage where a coach would stand during practice, as he was in the COVID-19 protocol as someone who might have been in contact with another person who had it.

Whether Nagy must watch special teams coordinator Chris Tabor do the coaching on Sunday at Soldier Field is the big question Nagy faces as he tries to get over COVID-19.

Tabor is in charge so defensive coordinator Sean Desai and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor can remain involved running their groups.

"So there was no surprises," Nagy said, via Zoom from a secret location he didn't want to disclose. "We knew what the plan was going into it if this was the case for a lot of different people and so now, again, just like when there's an injury, it's the next man up and that's where we're at.

"And I have a lot belief and faith and trust in the players and coaches, while I'm not there in person."

Nagy is uncertain as to the earliest point he could return.

I really, I don't know," he said. "That's something that I think, it's probably fluid, to answer that. But that's something that I just—all's I want to do is make sure each day I'm doing everything that they tell me to do and follow the protocol side of it, so we'll see."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had to miss one game with the illness after testing positive Oct. 15. Nagy said he and the staff looked a what they did.

'They've done a really good job with that," Nagy said of the staff of the NFL's only unbeaten team. "You've got to credit them and they've been able to really continue to keep going.

"And so, it's important to communicate and find out, and I'm sure throughout the league there's probably a lot of questions as to how are you doing this? How are you doing that? Not just in our league, but probably league-to-league. And as to how we go through this thing."

The iPad is back for the Bears at practice and they are keeping him in the loop with their Zoom meetings.

The whole team is doing Zoom meetings as it's been mandated by the league after Nagy, receivers coach Mike Furrey, running back Damien Williams, outside linebacker Robert Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham, linebacker Caleb Johnson and tackle Elijah Wilkinson all went into the COVID-19 protocol in a period of 11 days.

Remote meetings and iPad participation for practice are better than nothing.

"Yeah, that part's not the same, you know, we'll be able to see it like we do after practice when you're able to watch it like what every other coach does on tape," Nagy said. "But you know going through the virtual side of it with the meetings, it reminds you a lot of last year and we are a lot better at how we use it and just some of the glitches that we used to run into before.

"But for the most part you know this is why it's very important, you know, when you have your staff that you believe in and that you've gone through this, you've prepared. Last year we had to prepare for these type of situations."

Of particular importance is dealing with quarterback Justin Fields, as Nagy, Lazor and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo are normally closely involved with their rookie quarterback throughout the week and on game day.

"I mean, every other team is dealing with this stuff right now," Nagy said. "You know, you see it, and so that's again a part of his developmental process.

"That would be probably more of the mental side. So he's done great with that. He understands it. And the fact that he's competitive and that he's won a lot of games, there's a reason for that because he's able to persevere through adversity. And you know when you go through adversity you want a guy like Justin in your corner because you know he's going to help pull you out of it."

Nagy wasn't sure whether any of those on the reserve/COVID-19 list would be able to return this week.

Williams already came off the list and played on Sunday against Tampa Bay. Quinn was the next to go on it and then Graham. Both Johnson and Wilkinson went on it hours before Sunday's loss and Wilkinson was supposed to start.

The Bears did have some positive news on the injury front not related to COVID-19. Nagy confirmed tackle Larry Borom would come off injured reserve. Also every player was able to practice Wednesday on at least a limited level except for Khalil Mack (foot), who could wind up on injured reserve according to an NFL Network report.

In the meantime, Nagy will continue watching practices and doing Zoom meetings from somewhere.

"I've got a beautiful setup," he said of the technical aspect. "But as you can probably understand, I'm not going to get into where I'm at. But I have a great setup."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

For Bears' Matt Nagy, Justin Fields, Worst Case Scenario Unfolds

TAMPA — It took exactly three minutes and two seconds for the Chicago Bears to look completely overmatched in all three phases. And nothing that transpired in the remaining 56 minutes and 57 seconds looked any different as Tom Brady’s Buccaneers slaughtered the Bears 38-3 Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears Rumors: Matt Nagy & Ryan Pace Getting Fired? NFL Trade Deadline Regret? Aaron Rodgers FRAUD?

Chicago Bears rumors are flowing a day after the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline. Was it a mistake for the Bears to not sell during the trade deadline? Players like Allen Robinson, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton were all potential Bears trade candidates. Are Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy both done with Chicago after the 2021 NFL Season? Some believe Pace and Nagy are on the hot seat with Da Bears. Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of this Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Did Rodgers lie about his vaccination status? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Bears rumors video.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Caleb Johnson
Person
Justin Fields
USA Today

Bears coach Matt Nagy to miss 49ers game because of COVID-19

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday's game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers. Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19....
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Big Update Regarding Matt Nagy.

The Chicago Bears were without the head coach last week as Matt Nagy was added to the COVID-19 protocol list. He had to be quarantined and didn’t coach during Sunday’s game. With Nagy sidelined, we actually saw rookie QB Justin Fields put together one of his best games of the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Will Bears and Matt Nagy Be Dancing?

Matt Nagy has no idea where he'll be watching Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at this point. It could be from the Bears coach's customary spot directing the game from the sidelines at Soldier Field. It could be in front of a television set like any Tom, Dick or Harry out in Chicagoloand.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Distance#Nfl Network#American Football#Long Distance Coaching#Zoom
BearDigest

Bears Could Have Used Multi-Purpose Player

The Bears reworked the contract of outside linebacker Robert Quinn to get back $3.5 million of cap space, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It was probably necessary because they were just a million under the cap, per Spotrac.com. But it's also possible they need a little extra money in case they want to bring in an another player, maybe an extra running back if their current run of bad health luck with backs continues.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BearDigest

Justin Fields All About the "W"

Aaron Rodgers was asked Wednesday in Green Bay to recall the names of Bears quarterbacks since he had been drafted. He came up with four names from 2005-2021. That didn't quite cut it, as the Final Jeopardy answer is: What are 17 quarterbacks?. The Bears drafted Justin Fields hoping he'll...
NFL
BearDigest

Allen Robinson Sits Out Practice

Apparently it will be another week of injury concerns for the Bears as they progress through practices. Defensive end Akiem Hicks (groin), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), and now Allen Robinson (ankle) are all injury concerns this week and missed Wednesday's practice. Robinson is a new injury while Hicks missed last week's game and Mack fought through his injury. Also missing practice were tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee).
NFL
BearDigest

What Sad Bears Offensive Numbers Mean

The Bears organization brought Matt Nagy in as a head coach and did so mainly because of his offensive expertise. In Nagy's fourth year, the Bears are 30th in scoring and last (32nd) in total yards and passing yards. It's not the kind of combination expected from a coach associated with offensive success.
NFL
BearDigest

Scoring the Next Goal for Justin Fields

Through the positives the Bears saw in Justin Fields' play during Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, one fact made their positive spin ring hollow. The offense remains mired at 15.2 points per game. The average says 16.3 and 30th in the league but this is because of Roquan Smith's interception return touchdown by the defense.
NFL
BearDigest

A Step Up in Competition for Bears

In so many ways the Bears will face a different challenge from Tampa Bay than the one they had last year when they won 20-19 at Soldier Field that it almost seems like those were imposter Buccaneers. The real Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl and this year...
NFL
BearDigest

Absence of Matt Nagy Could Tell on Sunday

These are hectic times for Bears coaches and players even as they say it is not. At least, it's more hectic than in other weeks. Even as linebacker Caleb Johnson came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, another unidentified staff member tested positive. With Bears coach Matt Nagy working remotely and...
NFL
BearDigest

Chris Tabor Takes Over at Halas Hall

Matt Nagy won't be around the Bears for practice this week and it has nothing to do with his coaching or the team's struggles. Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be operating remotely while the team prepares for Sunday's home game with the San Francisco 49ers. Nagy said...
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
846
Followers
765
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy