The DAX continues to trend into record territory. The outlook remains bullish within the confines of an upward channel as long as price stays above the lower parallel. There is a top-side trend-line running over from the spring that could have an impact on making further progress. The line doesn’t arrive until around 16400. The CAC is finally trading above the all-time high notched in 2000. Staying the course with a bullish outlook. It may not be a prudent idea though to chase, and instead wait for a small correction before joining the trend higher.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO