CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Idris Elba Vows His Knuckles Won’t Sound ‘Sexy’

By Claire Epting
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In August, we learned that Idris Elba would be voicing Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel. While Knuckles is a mainstay in the Sonic video game franchise, this will be his first time on the big screen alongside Ben Schwartz’s blue furry hedgehog. Details on the sequel have...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
rolling out

Idris Elba cut this from his diet to stay slim

Idris Elba quit drinking beer to stay slim. The 49-year-old actor’s boozing habits have changed as he’s got older because supping pints became “not so kind on the belly,” so he sticks to spirits and mixers these days. “Back in the day I was very into beer drinking but as...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Idris Elba Says DJing Royal Wedding Was ‘Most Stressful’ Gig

Idris Elba has no doubt about what’s been his “most stressful” gig to date. On Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the British actor-musician-DJ said spinning tunes at Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry had been the most high pressure. “This wasn’t like my cousin’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Marsden
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Ben Schwartz
Webster County Citizen

Adele wants Idris Elba to be the next 007

Adele wants Idris Elba to play the next James Bond. The 33-year-old Grammy-winner has revealed she actually would like to see 'Loki' actor Jonathan Major replace Daniel Craig as 007, but because he's American, her second choice is the 'Luther' star, who has previously been tipped to take on the iconic role as the fictional suave spy in the blockbuster franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Idris Elba And Regina King On Which Characters They'd Trade Places With In 'The Harder They Fall'

King and Elba leave no prisoners behind as Trudy Smith and Rufus Buck, but the actors are big fans of these fellow characters in their new film. The upcoming Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, centers on a longstanding quest for vengeance among Nat Love and his group of outlaws and their rivals, the Rufus Buck gang. Within each camp, there’s no shortage of characters, from a trash-talking quickdraw by the name of Jim Beckworth to Gertrude “Treacherous” Trudy Smith, who’s quick to tell anyone in her group’s path: “We ain’t no nincompoop.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Idris Elba And Jonathan Majors Prepared To Deliver The Harder They Fall’s Twist Ending

Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors are both extremely talented actors. They play rivals in their latest film, The Harder They Fall, and their characters have a big showdown at the end of the Western. I’m not going to spoil the ending in this piece because you need to experience it for yourself, but I will say that you’ll be blown away by the ability of each of these men to convey so much with only their eyes. Elba and Majors were gracious enough to share how they prepared for the twist-ending scene.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Hbo#Dc#The Suicide Squad#British
Collider

Idris Elba and Regina King on ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Why They Loved Making a Black Western with Director Jeymes Samuel

With writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Idris Elba and Regina King about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.
MOVIES
Patriot Ledger

On Netflix: Idris Elba, Regina King are outlaws in the Western 'The Harder They Fall'

I think it’s safe to say Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” qualifies as Hollywood’s first hip-hop Western. And as such, the Netflix offering pretty much breaks all the rules in recounting a creaky revenge tale in which white faces are as sparse as Black ones were in the oeuvres of John Ford and Howard Hawks. And it’s pretty neat … if you can excuse the sloppy writing, affected acting and plethora of anachronisms populating the dialogue and otherwise thrilling soundtrack.
MOVIES
myheraldreview.com

Idris Elba convinced Riz Ahmed to try his luck in Hollywood

Idris Elba encouraged Riz Ahmed to try to make it in Hollywood. The ‘Rogue One’ actor was pushed to go across the pond by the ‘Luther’ star, and his fellow Brit has appeared in the likes of 'The Suicide Squad' and 'American Gangster' as well as playing Heimdall in several movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kelly Brook explains how Idris Elba ‘shut her down’ following ‘embarrassing’ exchange at party

Kelly Brook has revealed how Idris Elba “shut her down” following an “embarrassing” exchange at a party.The model and radio presenter explained how she was “taken aback” by the Wire and Luther actor’s presence at a cocktail party in 2014.Brook told her Heart Drive co-host JK that she pretended she was working the event so she had a reason to speak to him.“The last time I saw Idris Elba was in a champagne bar and I was pretty tipsy,” she said. “And I saw him, and like most women, was taken a bit kind of like, taken aback....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

There Will Be No Sexy Knuckles in The Sonic 2 Movie

Despite being voiced by Idris Elba, who's scientifically proven to "have an effect on women," the sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie will NOT feature a sexy Knuckles. Elba will voice the red floaty echidna in the upcoming movie, but it sounds like Elba may be playing him more straightforward.
MOVIES
SVG

Things Aren't Looking Good For A Sexy Knuckles In Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Apparently, fans want something very specific from Idris Elba movies. When Elba was cast as the red, rude echidna Knuckles in "Sonic 2," fans went wild thinking of what the famous actor could bring to the character. Gamers immediately assembled several burning questions about the echidna's upcoming big screen debut, wondering if Knuckles will have an accent in "Sonic 2" or what his character design might look like. While fans got a first look at Knuckles' potential design via a leaked set photo, it's still unclear what direction the film will take Sonic's sometimes-antagonist. Now, fans might have a hint, as Idris Elba has revealed one small detail about how Knuckles will be portrayed.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz Talk 'The Harder They Fall'

Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Jonathan Majors, and writer/director Jeymes Samuel sat down with CinemaBlend's Samantha LaBat to discuss their new Netflix Western, The Harder They Fall. They dive into coordinating bad-ass fight scenes, building a backstory for their characters, and how representation, both in front and behind the camera, has continued to move in the right direction in recent years.
MOVIES
wfxb.com

Idris Elba is Starring in a New Western Flick

‘The Harder They Fall’ also stars Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield. The film was screened at the London Film Festival with rave reviews. It’s available in theaters now and streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Idris Elba quits beer to stay slim

Idris Elba quit drinking beer to stay slim. The 49-year-old actor's boozing habits have changed as he's got older because supping pints became "not so kind on the belly", so he sticks to spirits and mixers these days. He said: "Back in the day I was very into beer drinking...
CELEBRITIES
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy