If you’re like me — a Wisconsin native who happened to up and cross borders to reside a state westward — Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks games have been a dream. Outside of one playoff appearance in 2017-2018, the Wolves have been the next best thing to irrelevant both nationally and locally for literally over a decade. My heart goes out to Wolves fans, but it means I get awesome seats when the Bucks make their annual visit for pennies on the dollar. Instead of taking in tonight’s action courtside at the Target Center, though, it’s Minnesota making the trek to Milwaukee as they attempt to get The Reboot, Part Four off the ground against a Bucks team finding success in spite of the early roadblocks in their way.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO