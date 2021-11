Players now stand the chance of getting their hands on a new Fortnite Cube Cruiser glider for free in Season 8 following some simple rules. This is one of the reards Fortnite is giving away on the occasion of the Halloween event going on in the game, Fortnitemares. EPIC’s Fortnite has never fallen short of providing its users fun content and Fortnitemares 2021 is one among them to cheer up its audience with plenty of new arrivals like skins, costumes, events, and much more all through the Halloween celebration. The article details how players can get a free Fortnite Cube Cruiser glider simply by completing some quests.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO