How to get the new Fortnite Fallen Heroes Bundle in Season 8

The worlds of DC Comics and Fortnite have been collaborating for several years now, with cosmetic skins and in-game events revolving around the publisher's heroes and villains. The partnership was taken to new heights earlier this year, with the debut of the six-issue Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries. The comic combined the two universes in a significant canon way, leading into the events of this week's Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic one-shot. The one-shot has been hyped for properly introducing The Batman Who Laughs into the Fortnite universe, with an accompanying skin being available in the game. If you would like to add the Batman Who Laughs skin to your collection, here's what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO