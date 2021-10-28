CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand eases quarantine but won't welcome tourists yet

By NICK PERRY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand officials said Thursday they will gradually loosen their border quarantine requirements, which have been among the toughest in the world throughout the pandemic. But while the changes will make it easier for New Zealanders stranded abroad to return home, officials gave no date...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

