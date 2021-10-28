Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

The Sacramento Kings (2-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021

Sacramento Kings 110, Phoenix Suns 107 (Final)

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes sparks Sacramento’s 4-game road trip with a walk-off in Phoenix. Hear from Barnes, Luke Walton, Buddy Hield & Tyrese Haliburton weigh in on the Kings’ 110-107 win over the Suns.

FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/idcVskfsC8 pic.twitter.com/VTJ0EuZesc – 3:50 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Hassan Whiteside had to give us a “cawwwwww” on IG after Harrison Barnes’ game winner. pic.twitter.com/awYqqilYos – 3:13 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Following tonight’s Kings win in Phoenix, Buddy Hield talks about how impressive Harrison Barnes has been and an all-time exchange with @Jason Anderson who dared ask about his Halloween costume.

😂😂 Trust me, watch the whole video.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/16fHU7QVA2 pic.twitter.com/hlFJeEnNew – 3:03 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes talks about his game-winning heroics to lift his Kings over the Suns to start the four-game road trip.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/VbrhCT4shs pic.twitter.com/hELdrpA0If – 2:53 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Harrison Barnes is fourth in the NBA in made 3s. He is seventh in scoring. He just took down the Suns with a buzzer beater.

Some scattered thoughts on a scorching Barnes and a big road win for the Kings

theathletic.com/2918157/2021/1… – 2:35 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The Phoenix Suns are struggling to pick up where they left off last season. Their strengths look like their weaknesses and they’ve got some work to do early in the season to get back on track: arizonasports.com/story/2870030/… – 2:20 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings Gameday Live: Harrison Barnes hits game-winning 3-pointer to beat Suns at the buzzer

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:42 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Rewatching the last defensive sequence for the Kings. Suns intentionally got Booker switched onto Hield, but Chris Paul took a long time to get into the play.

Booker probably had Hield beat around the corner, but chose to step back with shot clock winding down. – 1:28 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton said the Suns were playing with their food a bit in the third quarter and that it was an unprofessional 12 minutes.

Said that last 6 minutes was playoff basketball and brought back memories of how they played.

Said getting in that spot though is unacceptable. – 1:07 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That 3rd quarter was unprofessional. That wasn’t us.” #Suns big Deandre Ayton. – 1:07 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Ayton on only having 1 FGA in the 2nd half: “It’s just us not sharing the ball. We’re a team that shares the ball, moves the ball. We try to get at least 30 assists, that’s Suns basketball.” – 1:07 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton on tonight’s loss: “I would say tonight we played with our food a little bit. That 3rd quarter was unprofessional. It wasn’t us.” – 1:06 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“We put in time, we put in work and it’s a group that believes in each other. We all do. It’s a group that knows we’re headed in the right direction. That’s a big-time shot from Harrison tonight and that helps along the journey.” -Luke Walton on the Kings’ big win in Phoenix – 12:59 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Ball finds energy.”

Jae Crowder on having ball movement and not playing to find a shot, but to play and allow the shot to come in the flow of ball movement, player movement. #Suns – 12:55 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Like Monty, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder both mentioned overhelping on 3s on the defensive end – 12:55 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Jae Crowder said the Suns’ overhelping on 3s defensively was something that was communicated in huddles but kept happening anyway.

On offense with the low number of 3s, said they don’t need to be so methodical and can play a little bit freer with a higher pace – 12:54 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder said the Suns got used to a possession game in the playoffs, but that’s not how the regular season works. Said they need to get the tempo up, move the ball and get shots up again – 12:53 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder said the #Suns have to go back to being the hunter instead of talking about opponents respecting them and expecting teams to give them their best shot. – 12:52 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.

Lakers/Nets/Celtics/Clippers in shambles. Westbrook meltdown. Kings, Wolves, Heat, Hornets thriving. So much to discuss.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“You knew it was going in, you knew it was going in from the moment it left his hands.” -Tyrese Haliburton on Harrison Barnes’ shot – 12:50 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton on Harrison Barnes game-winning three: “You knew it was going in” – 12:49 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kings’ Harrison Barnes buries game-winning 3-pointer at buzzer vs. Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/kin… – 12:47 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Luke Walton says he basically abandoned the gameplan in the 2nd half, sticking with guys who were playing well like Buddy Hield. – 12:42 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton getting only one shot in the second half is a conundrum and they’ve got to be more consistent. – 12:41 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton only getting one shot in the second half: “It’s a conundrum, for sure. In the first quarter he was setting screens and diving, and like I said, we just haven’t been consistent.” – 12:39 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ve got to get right.” #Suns coach Monty Williams as he said team can’t continue to use early in the season as an excuse. – 12:38 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he told the team they’ve got to be more consistent. Said that’s on him.

Called the Suns’ 3-point defense poor. Said they are overhelping. – 12:38 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes said last year’s team would have seen that first half be a 20-point deficit and likely let the game unravel from there. Credits the growth and progress they’ve made to see otherwise – 12:38 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Harrison Barnes, Alex Len hit a few threes in shootaround today and said his shot felt good. 7-footer hit two big triples against his former team. – 12:34 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes says his Kings felt like they were in every game despite the 4th quarter troubles. Tonight’s win over the former Western Champs could go a long way for his team. – 12:31 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Deandre Ayton with 21 PTS, 21 REB, 9-12 FG tonight.

The first 20/20 game on 75% shooting by a Suns player in the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/JDnegyqian – 12:29 AM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Glad the Kings won that one. I was fully ready to wear the jinx. After my post, the Suns got hot from outside. My bad, fans. I won’t do it again. – 12:26 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

This game went from same old nightmare to one of the best Kings wins in recent memory.

Undeniable progress. Credit to the players for coming out in the 2nd half with energy & physicality. And credit to Luke Walton for his halftime adjustments, which has been a weakness of his. – 12:25 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

2-2? The Kings will take it. It took a miracle from Harrison Barnes in the final seconds, but Sacramento got back in the win column with a 110-107 road win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. It wasn’t pretty, but here are six thoughts from a surprising victory. – 12:24 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Dan Favale @danfavale

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes with the walk-off. pic.twitter.com/IfAj3SZfQA – 12:23 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Harrison Barnes this season:

26.8 PPG

10.0 RPG

51.4 FG%

51.5 3PG on 8.3 ATT

And the game winner in Phoenix tonight. pic.twitter.com/A3DmcZRQGl – 12:23 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Harrison Barnes continues to be the brightest spot for the Kings to start the season. – 12:23 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Unbelievable finish. Fox beats Bridges, who barely fouls him on the foul to give. Fox missed what would have been the game-winning layup after getting fouled. Then Barnes hits a ridiculous fading 3 for the win as Kings almost blew a 10-point lead with under 3 mins – 12:22 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Harrison Barnes for the win.

#Kings 110 #Suns 107 Final pic.twitter.com/jQyD1bIt90 – 12:21 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: SAC 110, PHX 107

Booker: 31 Pts, 8 Ast, 6 Reb, 12-28 FG

Ayton: 21 Pts, 21 Reb, 9-12 FG

Bridges: 15 Pts, 5 Reb

Barnes: 22 Pts, 9 Reb – 12:20 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Harrison Barnes has been the most under appreciated player of this young season so far. Been so unbelievably enormous for the Kings. – 12:20 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Harrison Barnes for the win. Awful loss for the Suns pic.twitter.com/D1O5gxtPeq – 12:20 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

HARRISON BARNES WITH THE GAME WINNING FADE AWAY THREE! – 12:20 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox inbounds to Harrisn Barnes who drills a gamewinning three. Kings win 110-107. – 12:20 AM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

They have a lot of offensive firepower and talented perimeter depth – 12:19 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Thats a fantastic foul by Phoenix. Fox had a clear lane. – 12:19 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes with a haymaker at the buzzer. Go crazy. – 12:19 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker miss.

Timeout Kings. 3.7 seconds left.

#Suns #Kings tied at 107-107. pic.twitter.com/fRkFFdZ1qy – 12:19 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Harrison Barnes for the win! – 12:19 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Tyrese Haliburton inbounds to Harrison Barnes who gets it to Fox but Suns with the foul to give. 1.4 left on the clock. – 12:19 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Excellent ATO from Walton but Suns had a foul to give and wisely used it.

Barnes drills a ridiculous look anyway. Ball game. – 12:19 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings win. – 12:19 AM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

#Kings with a chance to win in Phoenix Sac has possession 3.7 seconds in a tie game – 12:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings make a stop, great defense by Buddy Hield on Devin Booker. Richaun Holmes collects his 12th rebound and Sacramento has 3.7 seconds to win this game in Phoenix. – 12:17 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker with the tough, contested shot. Good D by Buddy Hield. Kings ball with 3.7 seconds left and the score tied at 107 – 12:17 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Did not like putting Booker off the ball there. Tough look. Kings have a shot here with 3.7 seconds left – 12:16 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

2:38 left 4Q

Kings 105

Suns 95

0:35 left 4Q

Kings 107

Suns 107 – 12:16 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Jae Crowder’s corner three, Phoenix’s 6th – followed by a turnover from Buddy Hield – his 4th, leads to dunk from Mikal Bridges and this game is tied 107-107 with :34 left. – 12:15 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Fifteen straight scored or assisted by Devin Booker on this 15-6 run. – 12:15 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

devin booker is having an absolute absurd close to this game. – 12:15 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield turnover leads to Suns oop.

Tie game. – 12:15 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Crowder 3. Then a Kings turnover and Booker finds Bridges for the alley-oop on the break.

Tie game with 34.7 seconds left – 12:14 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No clue why Walton waited to call a timeout so long but is sure helped the Suns. We are tied. – 12:14 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tie game. Kings ball. 34.7 remaining. Yikes. – 12:14 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Devin Booker has gotten away with a blatant travel and double dribble this game. – 12:14 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings up 107-102 with 1:09 to go. – 12:14 AM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder back-to-back 3s.

#Suns down two. – 12:13 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Kings going full KANGZ? – 12:13 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

107-102 Kings with 1:10. remaining. – 12:13 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Chris Paul back in the game. – 12:12 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul back in with 1:58 left.

Fans chanting MVP for Booker, who has 29. #Suns down five. – 12:12 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Booker’s FTs cut the Kings’ lead to 5 with 1:58 to go. Really awful performance tonight, but they’re still alive somehow – 12:12 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

They gave Booker a 3 on the long jumper from about a minute ago. – 12:11 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Haliburton with a huge 3. Kings up 105-95. – 12:10 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Attendance: 14,678. #Suns #SacramentoProud – 12:10 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

De’Aaron Fox initiated the contact there from what I could tell. Tough call on Ayton.

Suns down 8 with 3 minutes to go – 12:10 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

I’m not sure Chris Paul returns even though the Suns are clawing back in crunch time. – 12:09 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Can the Kings execute in the final 3 minutes? – 12:09 AM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

The Kings should feel lucky the Suns can’t buy a 3 right now. – 12:09 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. #Suns down seven. – 12:09 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Suns going with Devin Booker at point guard along with Shamet with CP resting. Had gone with Payton at backup point guard earlier. – 12:08 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kings were 1-of-10 from 3 to start.

They’ve since hit 12-of-24.

#Suns down 11 with 4:50 left. – 12:07 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kings defense has been much improved, but this is last year effort from Fox after being annoyed at not getting the call. It doesn’t help to be one of the fastest players in the NBA when you don’t run pic.twitter.com/kG1KmwDoEI – 12:05 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Three point shooting thus far:

Kings: 12/33

Suns: 3/17 – 12:04 AM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

12 of 33 from 3 for the Kings compared to 3 of 17 for the Suns. – 12:03 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 16-9 4th quarter advantage now for the Kings after a Harrison Barnes 3. 98-85 6:22 to go. Barnes with 17 – 12:03 AM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Alex Len is a stretch 5 – 12:02 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Alex Len is 2-for-2 from 3-point range tonight.

The Phoenix Suns are 3-for-17. – 12:01 AM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Alex Len revenge game. LETS GO. – 12:00 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

ALEX LEN FOR THREE. – 11:59 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are a combined 10 of 32 from the field tonight. – 11:59 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 31 ft. 3-pointer from Buddy Hield gives him a new season high with 26 points (7/11 from perimeter). Kings lead Suns 92-82 with 8:31 to go – Sacramento’s largest lead of the night – 11:56 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Did I hear some boos in Phoenix? – 11:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Kings up 10 now after back-to-back 3s. Suns have missed 5 FTs, are 3-for-17 from 3 and have scored 21 points in 16 second-half minutes

Just ugly right now. – 11:55 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield: pic.twitter.com/riH5MyJBSO – 11:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Buddy Hield hits his 7th triple of the game to put the Kings up 10. Suns only have 3 as a team. Booker is checking in after this timeout. – 11:55 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy from Tucson. 26 points. Kings up 92-82. – 11:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul goes to the rip move whenever #Suns are a foul away from getting into the penalty and nine times out of 10, he gets the call.

Hits FTs. #Suns down seven as Mitchell hits corner 3. – 11:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Big 3-ball from Davion Mitchell. Kings up 7. – 11:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

When your team is one foul away from the bonus and you’re defending Chris Paul I can’t recommend enough that you do not stick your hands anywhere near him or the ball – 11:53 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Creating 3s was something Monty mentioned after the loss on Saturday. Suns are at 16 through three quarters and have only made 3. – 11:51 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy Hield just made Jae Crowder look silly with his…dribbling!!! – 11:49 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

KINGS BASKETBALL, BAAAAABY pic.twitter.com/6lr9DiLSXu – 11:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Thank goodness Mitchell missed that shot or Landry Shamet would be on everybody’s socials as he fell flat on his bottom trying to check rookie

Oh there will be plenty who’ll show it, but not everybody.

#Suns down six at end of 3. Have 11 turnovers that’s lead to 12 Kings points – 11:46 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings outscore the Suns 29-15 in the third quarter to take an 82-76 lead into the fourth. The Suns were 7 of 22 (.318) in the third with six turnovers. – 11:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns game is going so poorly tonight even my gf is out here talking shit smh pic.twitter.com/9SKTs0oDGq – 11:46 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 29-15 Kings 3rd period gives the Kings a 82-76 lead over the Suns headed to the 4th in Phoenix. Buddy Hield with 14 in the quarter, has 21 now for Sacramento. Suns led by Devin Booker’s 21 points. – 11:45 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings outscored the Suns 29-15 in the 3rd quarter!

The difference really is physicality first and foremost. When this Kings team decides not to back down from contact, they hit their stride. It’s a mindset. – 11:45 PM

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Nice third quarter for the Kings – 11:45 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead 82-76 lead heading to the fourth. Buddy leads with 21 points. 17 points, 6 assists for Fox. Nice rally in the third. – 11:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: SAC 82, PHX 76

Ayton: 18 Pts, 16 Reb, 9-12 FG

Booker: 21-5-4, 9-22 FG

Payton: 10 Pts

Fox: 17 Pts, 6 Ast

Suns shot 7-for-22 and were outscored 29-15 in the 3Q – 11:44 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

After a first half where the Suns were able to play decent ball they have had a rough third quarter. Outscored 29-14. Down six entering the fourth. – 11:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns getting outworked right now. Kings getting offensive rebounds that’s leading to buckets with Hield 3 being latest example.

#Suns down 82-75 with 25.2 seconds left. – 11:42 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

A 27-14 Kings 3rd period in Phoenix with a minute to go – 11:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

“Woo woo woo.” — Buddy Hield – 11:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Buddy Hield has gotten hot here in the third quarter. He puts the Kings up 75-73 with his fifth 3-pointer of the game. – 11:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy with his fifth 3 pointer. Kings up 75-73. – 11:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton made that shot more difficult than it needed to be, but did get hit on arm by Holmes.

Has 18 and 16 boards, but has taken just one shot in the 3rd quarter. McGee replaces him with 4:11 left in 3rd. #Suns down one – 11:37 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Richaun Holmes with the dime to Fox and the Kings lead. – 11:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Fox on cut gets bucket off Holmes feed. #Kings up one before Paul answers with a inside shot he hesitated on. #Suns back up one. – 11:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns look discombobulated at the moment. CP3 can’t buy a bucket (0-7 FG), lot of sloppy turnovers and so many missed shots. Kings up by 1 – 11:35 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings lead. – 11:35 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Triple for Hield. Kings need him to heat up. – 11:34 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I’d be super annoyed as a coach to have fans sitting within arms length of me & my bench. They are too close in Phoenix. – 11:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Back-to-back buckets by Booker.

Timeout Kings.

#Suns up 67-63. 6:44 left in 3rd. – 11:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker sinks two jumpers and Walton quickly takes a timeout – 11:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Kings come out of time and run a full-court zone press.

Paul breaks it with a long pass to Bridges, who hits a one-legged shot.

#Suns up 63-61. – 11:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns are in a situation where they’re feeling like the calls aren’t going their way, forcing shots and are frustrated.

Can Kings take full advantage of it?

Tied at 61-61 as Williams calls a timeout, but Phoenix could easily come out and go on a run.

8:16 left in 3rd. #NBA75 – 11:26 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I see. After a 1-2 start with good 1st halves and bad 2nd halves, the Kings’ gameplan tonight was to just switch that.

On a serious note, Kings are much more handsy on defense, which leads to transition opportunities. And the ball is moving in the half court. – 11:26 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings start the third on an 8-0 run. Intensity is up. Movement is better. Playing with force. Can they sustain? – 11:26 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Game tied 61-61 and an 8-0 start for Sacramento in the 3rd – 11:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns haven’t scored in the first 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter, going 0-for-8 from the floor. Tie game – 11:26 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 passed up a layup 3 mins ago and now he’s really trying to get shots after the Kings’ run. Missed all four this quarter and is now 0-for-6. Booker 6-for-17. Tie game. – 11:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Kings on a 6-0 run and Devin Booker has missed his last 5 shots – 11:23 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Defense creating offense for Sacramento in this 3rd. – 11:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings increased their physicality to start the third. 2 point game. – 11:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker still getting his basketball legs. You can just see he’s not as crisp with the movements.

#Suns up six as Fox scores, is fouled but misses FT. – 11:21 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings were +8 dogs tonight in Phoenix.

Do they cover? – 11:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up 61-53 at break, but should be up more.

Allowed 4-0 spurt to end half as Holmes beat Ayton down the floor for lob dunk.

PHX: Ayton 16 (8-of-11 FGs) and 11. Booker 15 (6-of-13). Paul 2 (0-of-2)

SAC: Barnes 10 (5-of-8). Fox 10 (4-of-7)

3PT: Suns 3-of-10, Kings 4-of-17 – 11:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings trail the Suns 61-53 at the half. Phoenix is shooting 52% with 14 assists and only five turnovers. The Suns are outrebounding the Kings 27-18. – 11:06 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings are pretty lucky to trail the Suns 61-53 at the half. Maybe they flipped the first/second half outings and Sacramento is due for a better second half performance. A 32-21 rebounding edge to Phoenix. Kings led by 10 points each from De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes – 11:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Mitchell to Holmes for the hammer. Kings down 61-53 at the half. Could have been much worse. – 11:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 61, SAC 53

Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 8-11 FG

Booker: 15-3-3, 6-13 FG

Payton: 8 Pts, 2 Ast

Holmes: 8 Pts, 7 Reb – 11:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker over Mitchell. #Suns up 12. – 11:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3-point play. #Suns back up eight. – 11:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Book’s been on the tough end of two and-1 calls tonight, so I guess he decided to go and get one of his own – 11:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton getting better of Holmes tonight.

Had their share of battles in practice when Holmes was in Phoenix in Ayton’s rookie year.

Ayton 16 on 8-of-11 shooting and 10.

Holmes 6 on 3-of-6 shooting and 7.

#Suns up five as Hield with the 4-point play. #SacramentoProud – 11:00 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

4 point play for Buddy. Kings only down 5 despite playing very poorly. – 11:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Buddy going to the line for a 4-point play. Kings needed that. – 11:00 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Season-high 16 points for Deandre Ayton with 2 mins left in the first half – 10:58 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Where in the world would the Kings be without Harrison Barnes? – 10:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Elfrid Payton with the one-handed follow up dunk with Ayton underneath the basket.

Oh my.

#Suns on 11-4 run. Up 51-40 with 3:38 seconds left. – 10:56 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Wow, an Elfrid Payton stick-back was not expected in that situation – 10:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Elfrid Payton tip dunk???

What anticiPAYTON – 10:55 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Ok. Terence Davis is REALLY forcing things. – 10:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker to Ayton, who ran like a wheel route to the basket for the lob finish. #Suns up six. – 10:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton first player to double figures with 10 on 5-of-7 shooting. #Suns up 40-36 as Len hits corner 3 for Kings followed by Barnes bucket. Was up 11. – 10:49 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Alex Len is really good. – 10:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings turned up the pace and the Suns haven’t responded. 40-36 Suns midway through the 2Q. – 10:49 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Alex Len hits the corner 3 we’ve seen him working on after practice. – 10:48 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len triple. Kings within 6. – 10:47 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are running a full court press. – 10:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

You don’t see that every day.

Hell, you hardly see it ever.

Chris Paul hits side of backboard on midrange fadeaway. #Suns up 10.

Ayton back in for McGee, who gets a standing ovation. – 10:45 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Is this the same Kings team? – 10:45 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Turnovers looking like they’ll be a problem again for the Kings tonight. – 10:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder to McGee for the lob dunk.

Paul to the trailing McGee for a dunk.

McGee with four points, five rebounds in five minutes as #Suns take 36-25 lead. Timeout Kings with 9:26 left in first half. – 10:41 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The elbow actions with Crowder and McGee have looked good.

McGee gets a block on one end and of course CP3 finds him as the trailer.

Suns now up 11. Solid game on both ends thus far. – 10:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are a mess. 36-25 Suns. Timeout. – 10:40 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Only difference with the Kings half court offense that I see is it didn’t wait until the 2nd half to be bad. – 10:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

This has not been a good JaVale night so far – 10:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet receives slick behind the back pass from Chris Paul for 3. #Suns – 10:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up 29-23 at end of one.

Ayton 8. Bridges, Booker 7.

Kings 1-of-10 from 3, missed first nine before Hield hit before end of quarter.

Suns 16 points in the paint. – 10:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings offensive flow is not good at all, but Suns deserve a lot of credit. They are taking away the perimeter and forcing mid-range shots. Kings need to make adjustments and they need to start setting better screens. – 10:36 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings trail the Suns 29-23 after the opening quarter. Buddy Hield drains Sacramento’s only three in the closing seconds (1/10). DeAndre Ayton 8 points & 6 boards for PHX who shoots 48%. Kings at 45.5% – 10:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield finally drains a triple. Kings trail Suns 29-23 after 1Q. Ugly basketball, but only down 6. – 10:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 29, SAC 23

Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-6 FG

Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG

Bridges: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG

Holmes: 4 Pts, 5 Reb – 10:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Buddy Hield after he broke Peja Stojakovic’s 3-point record. pic.twitter.com/jSt6RNozeF – 10:33 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Buddy blocked Booker 👀 – 10:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are 0-for-8 from 3 to start the game. – 10:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Buddy Hield with the block on Booker. Solid effort on that play. – 10:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len over JaVale McGee. Nice take to the rim with the clock winding down. – 10:29 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings offense looks gross – 10:29 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Timeout Kings. Suns up 24-16 after a Booker jumper over Hield. Kings are struggling on both ends of the court. – 10:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker looking like Devin Booker tonight, up to 7 points already. Suns up 24-16 and the Kings need a timeout – 10:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker jumper. Knew he was shooting it from the time he let people clear out.

Over Hield.

Timeout Kings.

#Suns up 24-16. – 10:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder with the “not in here” sign as he strips Richaun Holmes before Holmes got airborne.

#Suns up 18-14. 6:37 left in game. – 10:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Early appearance from Alex Len. – 10:21 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

It’s not often we see Ayton throw down a put-back dunk like this. Perfect timing and reach

pic.twitter.com/DYpdjYpwdV – 10:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Davion Mitchell is in. This should be fun. Booker has been known to go at young guys with a defensive reputation. – 10:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton on the one-handed follow dunk of Paul miss. #Suns up four. – 10:17 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Looking like the old Kings defense to start this game. – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Haliburton not showing much defensive resistance on Booker.

#Suns up five as Booker gets into the paint and scores. – 10:15 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns switching a bit. Barnes has hit two middies now over smaller defenders – 10:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes is heating up from the mid-range. – 10:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Suns are abusing Kings with the lob. – 10:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Oh my Point God – 10:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul steal on De’Aaron Fox.

He’s still trouble on the defensive end 17 seasons in. #Suns up 5-3 on #Kings – 10:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox with a 20-foot jumper to open the scoring for Sacramento. – 10:11 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings leave Devin Booker wide open to start the game. 😬 – 10:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Two men out of position, leaving Devin Booker open for 3.

3-0 #Suns – 10:10 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Harkless on Booker

Crowder on Barnes

Bridges on Fox – 10:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns vs. Kings starters. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/nvzovNGKIX – 10:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

You know it’s a big moment when Chris Fisher almost breaks textbook protocol and gets hyped like a Thunder fan would (I still contest Fish is one of the best by the book broadcasters in the world) he WANTED that Favors and one. – 9:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns vs. Kings.

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/T9tdJBpXcK – 9:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. #Suns #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/SPxkzGYqJ5 – 9:37 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings roll with the same starting five vs. Suns

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters:

Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/27:

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Suns

G – De’Aaron Fox

G – Tyrese Haliburton

F – Harrison Barnes

F – Moe Harkless

C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings coach Luke Walton looks at the matchup tonight with the Suns, discusses De'Aaron Fox playing off the ball & a little on his Ted Lasso costume at the team's Halloween party, where sadly, most of his team hadn't seen the show.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LgNrlJmaV9 pic.twitter.com/oaoEAK2ZcB – 9:25 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This is the Dewayne Dedmon the Kings thought they were signing. – 9:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Luke Walton talks Richaun Holmes, #Suns and Davion Mitchell. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AeQ2YWaKGv – 8:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think they’re still hurt by it.”

Monty Williams on players still bothered by losing #NBAFinals, but thinks that’s a good thing to bring out an edge. #Suns – 8:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he doesn’t think the Suns are experiencing a Finals hangover: “I think they’re still hurt by it. And sometimes that can produce an edge.” – 8:30 PM

With his sox pulled up, Alex Bregman gives the Astros their first World Series lead since the 7th inning of game 7 in 2019 by driving home Jose Altuve with a sac fly – 8:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams praised Harrison Barnes, who’s averaging 28.3 PPG so far this season: “He’s scoring at an elite level, and he’s doing it in transition.” Notes that limiting him and De’Aaron Fox on the break will be important tonight – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

What do Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson have in common?

Monty Williams said he wants to get them more minutes. #Suns – 8:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Wiliams said he’s trying to find ways to get more minutes for Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson – 8:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Everything you need to know about new Suns arrival Ish Wainwright – https://t.co/FgB4TOArjh via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/7HfuVO86bn – 8:02 PM

Look at what I found at tonight’s Bucks game!

Accomplished author @SethPartnow and his book, The Midrange Theory! pic.twitter.com/jd5ODcPKaN – 7:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams Facetimed him.

Chris Paul sent a text.

Two of the most important people in Willie Green’s life immediately reached out after Green won his first game as an NBA head coach (w/videos) #NBA #NBA75

#Suns #Pelicans #WontBowDown azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux

