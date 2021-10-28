Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
The Sacramento Kings (2-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Sacramento Kings 110, Phoenix Suns 107 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes sparks Sacramento’s 4-game road trip with a walk-off in Phoenix. Hear from Barnes, Luke Walton, Buddy Hield & Tyrese Haliburton weigh in on the Kings’ 110-107 win over the Suns.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/idcVskfsC8 pic.twitter.com/VTJ0EuZesc – 3:50 AM
Hassan Whiteside had to give us a “cawwwwww” on IG after Harrison Barnes’ game winner. pic.twitter.com/awYqqilYos – 3:13 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Following tonight’s Kings win in Phoenix, Buddy Hield talks about how impressive Harrison Barnes has been and an all-time exchange with @Jason Anderson who dared ask about his Halloween costume.
😂😂 Trust me, watch the whole video.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/16fHU7QVA2 pic.twitter.com/hlFJeEnNew – 3:03 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes talks about his game-winning heroics to lift his Kings over the Suns to start the four-game road trip.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/VbrhCT4shs pic.twitter.com/hELdrpA0If – 2:53 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Harrison Barnes is fourth in the NBA in made 3s. He is seventh in scoring. He just took down the Suns with a buzzer beater.
Some scattered thoughts on a scorching Barnes and a big road win for the Kings
theathletic.com/2918157/2021/1… – 2:35 AM
The Phoenix Suns are struggling to pick up where they left off last season. Their strengths look like their weaknesses and they’ve got some work to do early in the season to get back on track: arizonasports.com/story/2870030/… – 2:20 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings Gameday Live: Harrison Barnes hits game-winning 3-pointer to beat Suns at the buzzer
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:42 AM
Rewatching the last defensive sequence for the Kings. Suns intentionally got Booker switched onto Hield, but Chris Paul took a long time to get into the play.
Booker probably had Hield beat around the corner, but chose to step back with shot clock winding down. – 1:28 AM
Deandre Ayton said the Suns were playing with their food a bit in the third quarter and that it was an unprofessional 12 minutes.
Said that last 6 minutes was playoff basketball and brought back memories of how they played.
Said getting in that spot though is unacceptable. – 1:07 AM
“That 3rd quarter was unprofessional. That wasn’t us.” #Suns big Deandre Ayton. – 1:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ayton on only having 1 FGA in the 2nd half: “It’s just us not sharing the ball. We’re a team that shares the ball, moves the ball. We try to get at least 30 assists, that’s Suns basketball.” – 1:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton on tonight’s loss: “I would say tonight we played with our food a little bit. That 3rd quarter was unprofessional. It wasn’t us.” – 1:06 AM
“We put in time, we put in work and it’s a group that believes in each other. We all do. It’s a group that knows we’re headed in the right direction. That’s a big-time shot from Harrison tonight and that helps along the journey.” -Luke Walton on the Kings’ big win in Phoenix – 12:59 AM
“Ball finds energy.”
Jae Crowder on having ball movement and not playing to find a shot, but to play and allow the shot to come in the flow of ball movement, player movement. #Suns – 12:55 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Like Monty, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder both mentioned overhelping on 3s on the defensive end – 12:55 AM
Jae Crowder said the Suns’ overhelping on 3s defensively was something that was communicated in huddles but kept happening anyway.
On offense with the low number of 3s, said they don’t need to be so methodical and can play a little bit freer with a higher pace – 12:54 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder said the Suns got used to a possession game in the playoffs, but that’s not how the regular season works. Said they need to get the tempo up, move the ball and get shots up again – 12:53 AM
Jae Crowder said the #Suns have to go back to being the hunter instead of talking about opponents respecting them and expecting teams to give them their best shot. – 12:52 AM
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.
Lakers/Nets/Celtics/Clippers in shambles. Westbrook meltdown. Kings, Wolves, Heat, Hornets thriving. So much to discuss.
Taking your calls all night ⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1BRJj… – 12:50 AM
“You knew it was going in, you knew it was going in from the moment it left his hands.” -Tyrese Haliburton on Harrison Barnes’ shot – 12:50 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton on Harrison Barnes game-winning three: “You knew it was going in” – 12:49 AM
Kings’ Harrison Barnes buries game-winning 3-pointer at buzzer vs. Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/28/kin… – 12:47 AM
Luke Walton says he basically abandoned the gameplan in the 2nd half, sticking with guys who were playing well like Buddy Hield. – 12:42 AM
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton getting only one shot in the second half is a conundrum and they’ve got to be more consistent. – 12:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton only getting one shot in the second half: “It’s a conundrum, for sure. In the first quarter he was setting screens and diving, and like I said, we just haven’t been consistent.” – 12:39 AM
“We’ve got to get right.” #Suns coach Monty Williams as he said team can’t continue to use early in the season as an excuse. – 12:38 AM
Monty Williams said he told the team they’ve got to be more consistent. Said that’s on him.
Called the Suns’ 3-point defense poor. Said they are overhelping. – 12:38 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes said last year’s team would have seen that first half be a 20-point deficit and likely let the game unravel from there. Credits the growth and progress they’ve made to see otherwise – 12:38 AM
According to Harrison Barnes, Alex Len hit a few threes in shootaround today and said his shot felt good. 7-footer hit two big triples against his former team. – 12:34 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes says his Kings felt like they were in every game despite the 4th quarter troubles. Tonight’s win over the former Western Champs could go a long way for his team. – 12:31 AM
Deandre Ayton with 21 PTS, 21 REB, 9-12 FG tonight.
The first 20/20 game on 75% shooting by a Suns player in the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/JDnegyqian – 12:29 AM
Glad the Kings won that one. I was fully ready to wear the jinx. After my post, the Suns got hot from outside. My bad, fans. I won’t do it again. – 12:26 AM
Thunder come from 26 down to beat the Lakers.
Wolves win at Milwaukee
Cavs up double-digits late on the Clippers in LA.
Nets lose at home
Suns lose at home
Celtics lose at home
The early season NBA is drunk. – 12:26 AM
This game went from same old nightmare to one of the best Kings wins in recent memory.
Undeniable progress. Credit to the players for coming out in the 2nd half with energy & physicality. And credit to Luke Walton for his halftime adjustments, which has been a weakness of his. – 12:25 AM
2-2? The Kings will take it. It took a miracle from Harrison Barnes in the final seconds, but Sacramento got back in the win column with a 110-107 road win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. It wasn’t pretty, but here are six thoughts from a surprising victory. – 12:24 AM
The Warriors and Jazz beating the Kings on the road are starting to look like good wins – 12:24 AM
the western conference is going to be a special kind of hellscape if the kings and wolves remain this frantic and feisty – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes with the walk-off. pic.twitter.com/IfAj3SZfQA – 12:23 AM
Harrison Barnes this season:
26.8 PPG
10.0 RPG
51.4 FG%
51.5 3PG on 8.3 ATT
And the game winner in Phoenix tonight. pic.twitter.com/A3DmcZRQGl – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes continues to be the brightest spot for the Kings to start the season. – 12:23 AM
Unbelievable finish. Fox beats Bridges, who barely fouls him on the foul to give. Fox missed what would have been the game-winning layup after getting fouled. Then Barnes hits a ridiculous fading 3 for the win as Kings almost blew a 10-point lead with under 3 mins – 12:22 AM
Harrison Barnes for the win.
#Kings 110 #Suns 107 Final pic.twitter.com/jQyD1bIt90 – 12:21 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: SAC 110, PHX 107
Booker: 31 Pts, 8 Ast, 6 Reb, 12-28 FG
Ayton: 21 Pts, 21 Reb, 9-12 FG
Bridges: 15 Pts, 5 Reb
Barnes: 22 Pts, 9 Reb – 12:20 AM
Harrison Barnes has been the most under appreciated player of this young season so far. Been so unbelievably enormous for the Kings. – 12:20 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Harrison Barnes for the win. Awful loss for the Suns pic.twitter.com/D1O5gxtPeq – 12:20 AM
HARRISON BARNES WITH THE GAME WINNING FADE AWAY THREE! – 12:20 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox inbounds to Harrisn Barnes who drills a gamewinning three. Kings win 110-107. – 12:20 AM
The Sacramento Kings have a legitimate chance to snap their Playoff drought
They have a lot of offensive firepower and talented perimeter depth – 12:19 AM
Thats a fantastic foul by Phoenix. Fox had a clear lane. – 12:19 AM
Harrison Barnes with a haymaker at the buzzer. Go crazy. – 12:19 AM
Booker miss.
Timeout Kings. 3.7 seconds left.
#Suns #Kings tied at 107-107. pic.twitter.com/fRkFFdZ1qy – 12:19 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes for the win! – 12:19 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton inbounds to Harrison Barnes who gets it to Fox but Suns with the foul to give. 1.4 left on the clock. – 12:19 AM
Excellent ATO from Walton but Suns had a foul to give and wisely used it.
Barnes drills a ridiculous look anyway. Ball game. – 12:19 AM
Kings win. – 12:19 AM
#Kings with a chance to win in Phoenix Sac has possession 3.7 seconds in a tie game – 12:18 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings make a stop, great defense by Buddy Hield on Devin Booker. Richaun Holmes collects his 12th rebound and Sacramento has 3.7 seconds to win this game in Phoenix. – 12:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker with the tough, contested shot. Good D by Buddy Hield. Kings ball with 3.7 seconds left and the score tied at 107 – 12:17 AM
Did not like putting Booker off the ball there. Tough look. Kings have a shot here with 3.7 seconds left – 12:16 AM
2:38 left 4Q
Kings 105
Suns 95
0:35 left 4Q
Kings 107
Suns 107 – 12:16 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jae Crowder’s corner three, Phoenix’s 6th – followed by a turnover from Buddy Hield – his 4th, leads to dunk from Mikal Bridges and this game is tied 107-107 with :34 left. – 12:15 AM
Fifteen straight scored or assisted by Devin Booker on this 15-6 run. – 12:15 AM
devin booker is having an absolute absurd close to this game. – 12:15 AM
Buddy Hield turnover leads to Suns oop.
Tie game. – 12:15 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Crowder 3. Then a Kings turnover and Booker finds Bridges for the alley-oop on the break.
Tie game with 34.7 seconds left – 12:14 AM
No clue why Walton waited to call a timeout so long but is sure helped the Suns. We are tied. – 12:14 AM
Tie game. Kings ball. 34.7 remaining. Yikes. – 12:14 AM
Devin Booker has gotten away with a blatant travel and double dribble this game. – 12:14 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings up 107-102 with 1:09 to go. – 12:14 AM
I was gonna go drink some brown liquor, but I’ll watch the end of this Kings game first. – 12:13 AM
Crowder back-to-back 3s.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kings going full KANGZ? – 12:13 AM
107-102 Kings with 1:10. remaining. – 12:13 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chris Paul back in the game. – 12:12 AM
Paul back in with 1:58 left.
Fans chanting MVP for Booker, who has 29. #Suns down five. – 12:12 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Booker’s FTs cut the Kings’ lead to 5 with 1:58 to go. Really awful performance tonight, but they’re still alive somehow – 12:12 AM
They gave Booker a 3 on the long jumper from about a minute ago. – 12:11 AM
Haliburton with a huge 3. Kings up 105-95. – 12:10 AM
Attendance: 14,678. #Suns #SacramentoProud – 12:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
De’Aaron Fox initiated the contact there from what I could tell. Tough call on Ayton.
Suns down 8 with 3 minutes to go – 12:10 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
I’m not sure Chris Paul returns even though the Suns are clawing back in crunch time. – 12:09 AM
Can the Kings execute in the final 3 minutes? – 12:09 AM
The Kings should feel lucky the Suns can’t buy a 3 right now. – 12:09 AM
Booker 3. #Suns down seven. – 12:09 AM
Suns going with Devin Booker at point guard along with Shamet with CP resting. Had gone with Payton at backup point guard earlier. – 12:08 AM
Kings were 1-of-10 from 3 to start.
They’ve since hit 12-of-24.
#Suns down 11 with 4:50 left. – 12:07 AM
Kings defense has been much improved, but this is last year effort from Fox after being annoyed at not getting the call. It doesn’t help to be one of the fastest players in the NBA when you don’t run pic.twitter.com/kG1KmwDoEI – 12:05 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Three point shooting thus far:
Kings: 12/33
Suns: 3/17 – 12:04 AM
Why does Deandre Ayton have one shot in the second half against the Sacramento Kings? – 12:04 AM
12 of 33 from 3 for the Kings compared to 3 of 17 for the Suns. – 12:03 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 16-9 4th quarter advantage now for the Kings after a Harrison Barnes 3. 98-85 6:22 to go. Barnes with 17 – 12:03 AM
Alex Len is a stretch 5 – 12:02 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Alex Len is 2-for-2 from 3-point range tonight.
The Phoenix Suns are 3-for-17. – 12:01 AM
Alex Len revenge game. LETS GO. – 12:00 AM
ALEX LEN FOR THREE. – 11:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Chris Paul and Devin Booker are a combined 10 of 32 from the field tonight. – 11:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 31 ft. 3-pointer from Buddy Hield gives him a new season high with 26 points (7/11 from perimeter). Kings lead Suns 92-82 with 8:31 to go – Sacramento’s largest lead of the night – 11:56 PM
Did I hear some boos in Phoenix? – 11:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kings up 10 now after back-to-back 3s. Suns have missed 5 FTs, are 3-for-17 from 3 and have scored 21 points in 16 second-half minutes
Just ugly right now. – 11:55 PM
Buddy Hield: pic.twitter.com/riH5MyJBSO – 11:55 PM
Buddy Hield hits his 7th triple of the game to put the Kings up 10. Suns only have 3 as a team. Booker is checking in after this timeout. – 11:55 PM
Buddy from Tucson. 26 points. Kings up 92-82. – 11:54 PM
Chris Paul goes to the rip move whenever #Suns are a foul away from getting into the penalty and nine times out of 10, he gets the call.
Hits FTs. #Suns down seven as Mitchell hits corner 3. – 11:54 PM
Big 3-ball from Davion Mitchell. Kings up 7. – 11:54 PM
When your team is one foul away from the bonus and you’re defending Chris Paul I can’t recommend enough that you do not stick your hands anywhere near him or the ball – 11:53 PM
Creating 3s was something Monty mentioned after the loss on Saturday. Suns are at 16 through three quarters and have only made 3. – 11:51 PM
Buddy Hield just made Jae Crowder look silly with his…dribbling!!! – 11:49 PM
KINGS BASKETBALL, BAAAAABY pic.twitter.com/6lr9DiLSXu – 11:47 PM
Thank goodness Mitchell missed that shot or Landry Shamet would be on everybody’s socials as he fell flat on his bottom trying to check rookie
Oh there will be plenty who’ll show it, but not everybody.
#Suns down six at end of 3. Have 11 turnovers that’s lead to 12 Kings points – 11:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings outscore the Suns 29-15 in the third quarter to take an 82-76 lead into the fourth. The Suns were 7 of 22 (.318) in the third with six turnovers. – 11:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns game is going so poorly tonight even my gf is out here talking shit smh pic.twitter.com/9SKTs0oDGq – 11:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 29-15 Kings 3rd period gives the Kings a 82-76 lead over the Suns headed to the 4th in Phoenix. Buddy Hield with 14 in the quarter, has 21 now for Sacramento. Suns led by Devin Booker’s 21 points. – 11:45 PM
Kings outscored the Suns 29-15 in the 3rd quarter!
The difference really is physicality first and foremost. When this Kings team decides not to back down from contact, they hit their stride. It’s a mindset. – 11:45 PM
Nice third quarter for the Kings – 11:45 PM
Kings lead 82-76 lead heading to the fourth. Buddy leads with 21 points. 17 points, 6 assists for Fox. Nice rally in the third. – 11:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: SAC 82, PHX 76
Ayton: 18 Pts, 16 Reb, 9-12 FG
Booker: 21-5-4, 9-22 FG
Payton: 10 Pts
Fox: 17 Pts, 6 Ast
Suns shot 7-for-22 and were outscored 29-15 in the 3Q – 11:44 PM
After a first half where the Suns were able to play decent ball they have had a rough third quarter. Outscored 29-14. Down six entering the fourth. – 11:43 PM
#Suns getting outworked right now. Kings getting offensive rebounds that’s leading to buckets with Hield 3 being latest example.
#Suns down 82-75 with 25.2 seconds left. – 11:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 27-14 Kings 3rd period in Phoenix with a minute to go – 11:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“Woo woo woo.” — Buddy Hield – 11:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield has gotten hot here in the third quarter. He puts the Kings up 75-73 with his fifth 3-pointer of the game. – 11:39 PM
Buddy with his fifth 3 pointer. Kings up 75-73. – 11:38 PM
Ayton made that shot more difficult than it needed to be, but did get hit on arm by Holmes.
Has 18 and 16 boards, but has taken just one shot in the 3rd quarter. McGee replaces him with 4:11 left in 3rd. #Suns down one – 11:37 PM
Richaun Holmes with the dime to Fox and the Kings lead. – 11:36 PM
Fox on cut gets bucket off Holmes feed. #Kings up one before Paul answers with a inside shot he hesitated on. #Suns back up one. – 11:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns look discombobulated at the moment. CP3 can’t buy a bucket (0-7 FG), lot of sloppy turnovers and so many missed shots. Kings up by 1 – 11:35 PM
Kings lead. – 11:35 PM
Triple for Hield. Kings need him to heat up. – 11:34 PM
I’d be super annoyed as a coach to have fans sitting within arms length of me & my bench. They are too close in Phoenix. – 11:32 PM
Back-to-back buckets by Booker.
Timeout Kings.
#Suns up 67-63. 6:44 left in 3rd. – 11:30 PM
Booker sinks two jumpers and Walton quickly takes a timeout – 11:30 PM
Kings come out of time and run a full-court zone press.
Paul breaks it with a long pass to Bridges, who hits a one-legged shot.
#Suns are in a situation where they’re feeling like the calls aren’t going their way, forcing shots and are frustrated.
Can Kings take full advantage of it?
Tied at 61-61 as Williams calls a timeout, but Phoenix could easily come out and go on a run.
8:16 left in 3rd. #NBA75 – 11:26 PM
I see. After a 1-2 start with good 1st halves and bad 2nd halves, the Kings’ gameplan tonight was to just switch that.
On a serious note, Kings are much more handsy on defense, which leads to transition opportunities. And the ball is moving in the half court. – 11:26 PM
Kings start the third on an 8-0 run. Intensity is up. Movement is better. Playing with force. Can they sustain? – 11:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Game tied 61-61 and an 8-0 start for Sacramento in the 3rd – 11:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns haven’t scored in the first 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter, going 0-for-8 from the floor. Tie game – 11:26 PM
CP3 passed up a layup 3 mins ago and now he’s really trying to get shots after the Kings’ run. Missed all four this quarter and is now 0-for-6. Booker 6-for-17. Tie game. – 11:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kings on a 6-0 run and Devin Booker has missed his last 5 shots – 11:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Defense creating offense for Sacramento in this 3rd. – 11:22 PM
Kings increased their physicality to start the third. 2 point game. – 11:21 PM
Booker still getting his basketball legs. You can just see he’s not as crisp with the movements.
#Suns up six as Fox scores, is fouled but misses FT. – 11:21 PM
Kings were +8 dogs tonight in Phoenix.
Do they cover? – 11:11 PM
#Suns up 61-53 at break, but should be up more.
Allowed 4-0 spurt to end half as Holmes beat Ayton down the floor for lob dunk.
PHX: Ayton 16 (8-of-11 FGs) and 11. Booker 15 (6-of-13). Paul 2 (0-of-2)
SAC: Barnes 10 (5-of-8). Fox 10 (4-of-7)
3PT: Suns 3-of-10, Kings 4-of-17 – 11:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings trail the Suns 61-53 at the half. Phoenix is shooting 52% with 14 assists and only five turnovers. The Suns are outrebounding the Kings 27-18. – 11:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings are pretty lucky to trail the Suns 61-53 at the half. Maybe they flipped the first/second half outings and Sacramento is due for a better second half performance. A 32-21 rebounding edge to Phoenix. Kings led by 10 points each from De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes – 11:05 PM
Mitchell to Holmes for the hammer. Kings down 61-53 at the half. Could have been much worse. – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 61, SAC 53
Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 8-11 FG
Booker: 15-3-3, 6-13 FG
Payton: 8 Pts, 2 Ast
Holmes: 8 Pts, 7 Reb – 11:03 PM
Booker over Mitchell. #Suns up 12. – 11:02 PM
Booker 3-point play. #Suns back up eight. – 11:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book’s been on the tough end of two and-1 calls tonight, so I guess he decided to go and get one of his own – 11:00 PM
Ayton getting better of Holmes tonight.
Had their share of battles in practice when Holmes was in Phoenix in Ayton’s rookie year.
Ayton 16 on 8-of-11 shooting and 10.
Holmes 6 on 3-of-6 shooting and 7.
#Suns up five as Hield with the 4-point play. #SacramentoProud – 11:00 PM
4 point play for Buddy. Kings only down 5 despite playing very poorly. – 11:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy going to the line for a 4-point play. Kings needed that. – 11:00 PM
Season-high 16 points for Deandre Ayton with 2 mins left in the first half – 10:58 PM
Where in the world would the Kings be without Harrison Barnes? – 10:58 PM
Elfrid Payton with the one-handed follow up dunk with Ayton underneath the basket.
Oh my.
#Suns on 11-4 run. Up 51-40 with 3:38 seconds left. – 10:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Wow, an Elfrid Payton stick-back was not expected in that situation – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Elfrid Payton tip dunk???
What anticiPAYTON – 10:55 PM
Ok. Terence Davis is REALLY forcing things. – 10:54 PM
Booker to Ayton, who ran like a wheel route to the basket for the lob finish. #Suns up six. – 10:52 PM
Ayton first player to double figures with 10 on 5-of-7 shooting. #Suns up 40-36 as Len hits corner 3 for Kings followed by Barnes bucket. Was up 11. – 10:49 PM
Alex Len is really good. – 10:49 PM
Kings turned up the pace and the Suns haven’t responded. 40-36 Suns midway through the 2Q. – 10:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alex Len hits the corner 3 we’ve seen him working on after practice. – 10:48 PM
Alex Len triple. Kings within 6. – 10:47 PM
Kings are running a full court press. – 10:46 PM
You don’t see that every day.
Hell, you hardly see it ever.
Chris Paul hits side of backboard on midrange fadeaway. #Suns up 10.
Ayton back in for McGee, who gets a standing ovation. – 10:45 PM
Is this the same Kings team? – 10:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Turnovers looking like they’ll be a problem again for the Kings tonight. – 10:44 PM
Crowder to McGee for the lob dunk.
Paul to the trailing McGee for a dunk.
McGee with four points, five rebounds in five minutes as #Suns take 36-25 lead. Timeout Kings with 9:26 left in first half. – 10:41 PM
The elbow actions with Crowder and McGee have looked good.
McGee gets a block on one end and of course CP3 finds him as the trailer.
Suns now up 11. Solid game on both ends thus far. – 10:40 PM
Kings are a mess. 36-25 Suns. Timeout. – 10:40 PM
Only difference with the Kings half court offense that I see is it didn’t wait until the 2nd half to be bad. – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This has not been a good JaVale night so far – 10:38 PM
Shamet receives slick behind the back pass from Chris Paul for 3. #Suns – 10:38 PM
#Suns up 29-23 at end of one.
Ayton 8. Bridges, Booker 7.
Kings 1-of-10 from 3, missed first nine before Hield hit before end of quarter.
Suns 16 points in the paint. – 10:36 PM
Kings offensive flow is not good at all, but Suns deserve a lot of credit. They are taking away the perimeter and forcing mid-range shots. Kings need to make adjustments and they need to start setting better screens. – 10:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Suns 29-23 after the opening quarter. Buddy Hield drains Sacramento’s only three in the closing seconds (1/10). DeAndre Ayton 8 points & 6 boards for PHX who shoots 48%. Kings at 45.5% – 10:36 PM
Buddy Hield finally drains a triple. Kings trail Suns 29-23 after 1Q. Ugly basketball, but only down 6. – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 29, SAC 23
Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-6 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Bridges: 7 Pts, 3-4 FG
Holmes: 4 Pts, 5 Reb – 10:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield after he broke Peja Stojakovic’s 3-point record. pic.twitter.com/jSt6RNozeF – 10:33 PM
Buddy blocked Booker 👀 – 10:32 PM
Kings are 0-for-8 from 3 to start the game. – 10:32 PM
Buddy Hield with the block on Booker. Solid effort on that play. – 10:31 PM
Alex Len over JaVale McGee. Nice take to the rim with the clock winding down. – 10:29 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings offense looks gross – 10:29 PM
Timeout Kings. Suns up 24-16 after a Booker jumper over Hield. Kings are struggling on both ends of the court. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker looking like Devin Booker tonight, up to 7 points already. Suns up 24-16 and the Kings need a timeout – 10:25 PM
Booker jumper. Knew he was shooting it from the time he let people clear out.
Over Hield.
Timeout Kings.
Jae Crowder with the “not in here” sign as he strips Richaun Holmes before Holmes got airborne.
#Suns up 18-14. 6:37 left in game. – 10:22 PM
Early appearance from Alex Len. – 10:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s not often we see Ayton throw down a put-back dunk like this. Perfect timing and reach
pic.twitter.com/DYpdjYpwdV – 10:21 PM
Davion Mitchell is in. This should be fun. Booker has been known to go at young guys with a defensive reputation. – 10:21 PM
Ayton on the one-handed follow dunk of Paul miss. #Suns up four. – 10:17 PM
Looking like the old Kings defense to start this game. – 10:16 PM
Haliburton not showing much defensive resistance on Booker.
#Suns up five as Booker gets into the paint and scores. – 10:15 PM
Suns switching a bit. Barnes has hit two middies now over smaller defenders – 10:15 PM
Harrison Barnes is heating up from the mid-range. – 10:15 PM
Suns are abusing Kings with the lob. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh my Point God – 10:13 PM
Chris Paul steal on De’Aaron Fox.
He’s still trouble on the defensive end 17 seasons in. #Suns up 5-3 on #Kings – 10:13 PM
Fox with a 20-foot jumper to open the scoring for Sacramento. – 10:11 PM
Kings leave Devin Booker wide open to start the game. 😬 – 10:11 PM
Two men out of position, leaving Devin Booker open for 3.
Harkless on Booker
Crowder on Barnes
Bridges on Fox – 10:10 PM
#Suns vs. Kings starters. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/nvzovNGKIX – 10:08 PM
You know it’s a big moment when Chris Fisher almost breaks textbook protocol and gets hyped like a Thunder fan would (I still contest Fish is one of the best by the book broadcasters in the world) he WANTED that Favors and one. – 9:54 PM
#Suns vs. Kings.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/T9tdJBpXcK – 9:46 PM
We in here. #Suns #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/SPxkzGYqJ5 – 9:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings roll with the same starting five vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Starters:
Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/27:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Luke Walton looks at the matchup tonight with the Suns, discusses De’Aaron Fox playing off the ball & a little on his Ted Lasso costume at the team’s Halloween party, where sadly, most of his team hadn’t seen the show.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/LgNrlJmaV9 pic.twitter.com/oaoEAK2ZcB – 9:25 PM
This is the Dewayne Dedmon the Kings thought they were signing. – 9:25 PM
Luke Walton talks Richaun Holmes, #Suns and Davion Mitchell. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/AeQ2YWaKGv – 8:59 PM
“I think they’re still hurt by it.”
Monty Williams on players still bothered by losing #NBAFinals, but thinks that’s a good thing to bring out an edge. #Suns – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he doesn’t think the Suns are experiencing a Finals hangover: “I think they’re still hurt by it. And sometimes that can produce an edge.” – 8:30 PM
With his sox pulled up, Alex Bregman gives the Astros their first World Series lead since the 7th inning of game 7 in 2019 by driving home Jose Altuve with a sac fly – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams praised Harrison Barnes, who’s averaging 28.3 PPG so far this season: “He’s scoring at an elite level, and he’s doing it in transition.” Notes that limiting him and De’Aaron Fox on the break will be important tonight – 8:28 PM
What do Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson have in common?
Monty Williams said he wants to get them more minutes. #Suns – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Wiliams said he’s trying to find ways to get more minutes for Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet and Cam Johnson – 8:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Everything you need to know about new Suns arrival Ish Wainwright – https://t.co/FgB4TOArjh via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/7HfuVO86bn – 8:02 PM
Look at what I found at tonight’s Bucks game!
Accomplished author @SethPartnow and his book, The Midrange Theory! pic.twitter.com/jd5ODcPKaN – 7:59 PM
Monty Williams Facetimed him.
Chris Paul sent a text.
Two of the most important people in Willie Green’s life immediately reached out after Green won his first game as an NBA head coach (w/videos) #NBA #NBA75
#Suns #Pelicans #WontBowDown azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/nwpZn1FMMx – 6:30 PM
In case you missed it from earlier this morning, Ep. 1 of the Kings Beat podcast is live. @Sean Cunningham joins me for a lively conversation and some crazy stories from the beat.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/int… – 5:40 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/JpfJAcjXmh – 5:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Live Mailbag: Bulls Start; All- Canadian Team in the NBA; Does Ayton get the Max? How long will Kidd last in Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/SZaZrz3LMN – 4:30 PM
Comments / 0