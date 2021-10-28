Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 96, Portland Trail Blazers 116 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
FWIW, the Clippers say they’re not practicing tomorrow. Got a rematch with Portland on Friday up there. – 3:21 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tyus Jones said tonight they just couldn’t get rolling.
Jones said Portland made it tough on them defensively by being active and up on ball screens, showing hands, & deflecting passes that forced turnovers to get them out on the run, which all played into their hands. – 1:25 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said Portland made it tough for him getting inside the paint by blitzing and doubling him off ball screens.
As a team, Morant added that they let the offensive struggles affect them on the other side of the floor and made mistakes turn into other mistakes. – 1:11 AM
Ja Morant on if tonight was one of those nights the ball couldn’t fall down: Offensive struggles led to their defensive struggles. Let mistakes turn into more mistakes – 1:08 AM
Ja Morant on the national attention thus far for his team: “I feel like we earned it” and they battled the past 2 years to get respect. And they want to keep fighting and lock in in a tough Western Conference – 1:08 AM
Ja Morant said he can’t focus on this game with a game tomorrow. They got to focus on Golden State tomorrow – 1:07 AM
Ja Morant on what he saw against Portland that made it tough to get to the paint: They blitzed and doubled off ball screens – 1:07 AM
Tyus Jones on what Portland was doing defensively: They were up on ball screens and got a lot of deflections that led to transition offense for them – 1:06 AM
Tyus Jones on the takeaways from today with the offense working how it did tonight: “It was one of those games we felt like we didn’t get going”
Didn’t see a clicking point or anything with a run – 1:05 AM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Final Box Score – Trail Blazers 116, Memphis 96 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 12:51 AM
You have to go all the way back to 2014 to find another game where Clippers lost to an opponent that made 3 3s or fewer like Cavaliers did tonight.
Clippers are 1-3 and fail to break 80 points for the first time since Mavs Massacre. They’ll wrap up October Friday in Portland. – 12:47 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the game, Coach Jenkins said the team didn’t play or shoot well. They had some mistakes that Portland took advantage of, missed wide open threes, and mentioned Portland’s aggressive defense that resulted in 22 turnovers. They will learn from it and get better tomorrow. – 12:45 AM
Quick Recap: Blazers blow out Grizzlies 116-96 https://t.co/yAEqWUnrLJ pic.twitter.com/5XjxVQl4Qg – 12:41 AM
CJ McCollum this season:
26.8 PPG
4.8 RPG
5.0 3PG
49/48/90%
All career-highs
He leads the NBA in made threes this season. pic.twitter.com/LqZ8KHaemO – 12:39 AM
Taylor Jenkins also said they had an aggressive defense that led to 21 turnovers, credit to Portland there – 12:38 AM
Taylor Jenkins on what Portland had done in the 3rd quarter: They took advantage of their defensive mistakes, but he said you can’t win games shooting 37% – 12:38 AM
That was as bad a half of basketball as the Grizzlies have ever played. Awful in every respect. – 12:30 AM
Blazers 116, Grizzlies 96: FINAL. 26 points, 6 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 20 points, 10 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals for @Jusuf Nurkic. 17 for @Anfernee Simons, 10 points, 7 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. – 12:30 AM
Blazers benchwarmers are putting on a dunking clinic in garbage time. Hope no one on the Grizzlies is a Unwritten Rules guy – 12:29 AM
Going to be a throw away game for Memphis. Nobody (except Bane) played well. Jaren 3-13. Ja with career high 9 turnovers. Melton 0-8 from the field. Adams 4 fouls and 7 rebounds.
Chance to bounce back tomorrow at Golden State. – 12:28 AM
Greg Brown Minutes – 12:28 AM
Solid answer by Blazers in second half. They just wore down Memphis, turning a six-point halftime deficit into 20-point lead. The starters get a standing O as Billups empties bench with 5:20 left. Portland will be 2-2 with Dame not shooting well, Powell hurt and Nurk just so-so. – 12:25 AM
After an absolute slog of a first half, the Blazers finally found a rhythm in the third and then opened the fourth with a 20-4 run to put it away. A nice win that they needed after a dud in LA on Monday. – 12:24 AM
Santi Aldama
Killian Tillie
Sam Merrill
Jarrett Culver
John Konchar
that’s an all-time garbage time lineup – 12:22 AM
Grizzlies calling it down 26 with 5 and a half minutes to play and with four points in the fourth quarter. – 12:20 AM
That’s the Grizzlies’ first field goal of the fourth quarter – 12:15 AM
Grizzlies have been outscored 50-21 in the second half. Had they led by 30 at the half, they would still be ahead. But since they only led by 6, they’re now down by 23. – 12:14 AM
Memphis with 78 points, down 20, with more than 8 minutes to play.
Nothing working on either end – 12:11 AM
Blazers have outscored the Grizzlies 47-20 so far in the second half and 11-0 in the fourth with 8:34 to play. – 12:10 AM
Less than two minutes on the bench for Ja Morant at the start of the fourth quarter as Taylor Jenkins tries to keep this one from getting out of hand. Blazers suddenly up 18. – 12:08 AM
Blazers have forced 17 turnovers tonight and only have eight themselves. Definitely what you want after what happened in LA. – 12:08 AM
Somewhat worrying start to the season for Jaren Jackson Jr. Still looks uncertain of his balance, hasn’t been able to finish at the rim at all, and now the foul issue has cropped back up. Grizzlies need him to be much better, and quickly. – 12:08 AM
That was a nice sequence… A CJ steal, patience on the break, moved the ball, found CJ for 3 in the corner. Blazers up 93-77 with just over 10 mins remaining – 12:06 AM
The Blazers have 24 points of 16 Grizzlies turnovers, some active Portland defense and some truly terrible passes. – 12:06 AM
Break Glass in case of Sam Merrill – 12:02 AM
Memphis down 10 and now Ja will rest for the start of the 4th. Jaren gets his 5th foul and a lane violation.
First bad performance of the season for Memphis. But still some time to correct it. – 12:02 AM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Third Quarter Box Score – Trail Blazers 87, Grizzlies 77 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 12:01 AM
Grizzlies look like a team that may have spent a few off days watching their own highlights a bit too much. Pretty disjointed performance all the way around. – 12:00 AM
Blazers show some life in 3rd. Dame/Nurk get the pick-and-roll going and Larry Nance shows some of his bounce. But it was the D that helped kick start the turnaround. – 11:59 PM
Blazers 87, Grizzlies 77: end of third quarter. 20 points, 9 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 15 points apiece for @CJ McCollum and @Jusuf Nurkic. POR outscored MEM by 16 in the third. – 11:58 PM
With that find to Larry Nance Jr., Damian Lillard now has a double-double at the end of the third with 20 points and 10 assists – 11:58 PM
Larry Nance to Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/EYLhmHnmXI – 11:56 PM
Desmond Bane getting decapitated is a tough scene. – 11:53 PM
Three times the Grizzlies have gone empty at the line tonight. 5-12 for the game. – 11:50 PM
Ziaire playing nice isolation defense on Dame. – 11:49 PM
The Blazers starting to look like a dangerous offensive team in the third quarter. Dame hitting 3s again is super helpful. – 11:41 PM
Jenkins just sat there and watched as Nurkic destroyed Clarke for 4-5 solid minutes and now Dame has caught fire.
Not looking good in Portland right now. – 11:41 PM
That’s an 18-3 run for Portland in the last 4 minutes, giving the home team a 76-68 lead with 4:28 to play in the third quarter – 11:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard appears to be far more comfortable doing his own thing rather than waiting for the ball to come back to him after running the offense. At least that’s how it appears through four games. – 11:39 PM
After quiet first halves as scorers, both Damian Lillard and Ja Morant are percolating here in the third quarter. They traded 3s to give the Blazers a six-point lead. – 11:39 PM
Get Brandon Clarke out of the game. – 11:38 PM
Danger time for Memphis. 10-0 Portland run.
… then Ja delivers – 11:38 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers have committed just six turnovers after coughing up 30 at the Clippers. – 11:36 PM
Dame is 4-of-15 overall on the night but just hit two deep threes in this quarter. Maybe he’s almost back? Who knows? – 11:36 PM
Blazers open the second half with the first six points and @CJ McCollum calls upon the crowd to get up with the Grizzlies calling time less than three minutes into the third. – 11:26 PM
I believe CJ McCollum just told the crowd “I lift weights” after that finish through contact. – 11:25 PM
Really bad start to the second half for Memphis. Timeout.
Need to regroup here. – 11:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Halftime Box Score – Trail Blazers 51, Grizzlies 57 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 11:23 PM
The Lakers are 2-3.
They beat Memphis but trailed entering the 4th quarter and survived a missed Ja Morant free throw.
They beat San Antonio in OT after trailing by double digits in the 4th quarter.
They could easily be 0-5. – 11:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers’ Superstar Damian Lillard put his comment on Georgios Papagiannis’ IG post. #paobc
Papagiannis was a member of the Blazers in 2018, prior to his return to Europe for the Greens. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/xq88IoTWfp – 11:15 PM
Memphis leads Blazers 57-51 and lead could (should?) be bigger. Blazers’ effort better than at Clippers, but everything seems like grind. Dame (2-for-11) and CJ (4-of-12) are off and not sure Nurk received memo regular season is here. Simons (14) continues to look much improved. – 11:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Memphis has shot a whopping 31 threes, making 12. Most have been wiiiiide open. A lot of corner threes, too. Blazers are losing shooters all over the place. – 11:09 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
If CJ McCollum were in the East, how many All-Star appearances? Hence why citing those selections as proof 1 player is superior to another is absurd to me. This is just filthy 👀 #BlazersGrizzlies pic.twitter.com/Ejh3JvDxBf – 11:09 PM
Grizzlies lead 57-51 at the half while generally playing bad. I’d say that bodes well for the 2nd half.
Ja Morant: 6 points, 7 assists
Desmond Bane: 15 points – 11:09 PM
Memphians trying to hide Desmond Bane from bookmakers pic.twitter.com/SNk5bY8Jqc – 11:08 PM
After averaging 11 attempts in the restricted area over his first three games (es.pn/3bhhqDq, ESPN+), Ja Morant had none in the first half tonight and just five shots total. Yet the Grizz lead 57-51 behind 15 points from Desmond Bane. – 11:08 PM
Grizzlies 57, Blazers 51: halftime. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block for @CJ McCollum. 9 points, 5 assists, 1 steal for @Damian Lillard. Desmond Bane with 15 for the Grizzlies. – 11:07 PM
me getting ready to underestimate the grizzlies every single year pic.twitter.com/RWBRVYNHP5 – 11:07 PM
The Grizzlies have 13 more shots than Portland in the first half … and they lead by 1. pic.twitter.com/Sq4mr2NgKE – 11:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons for Ben Simmons.
Who says no? – 10:58 PM
The Blazers are losing and Ja Morant is scoreless 18 minutes into the game. You, dear reader, can decide whether that’s good news or bad news for the home team. – 10:50 PM
I know he fouled Dame, but that recovery by Jaren was insane.
Just need him to get into the paint and quit chucking! – 10:46 PM
After three straight offseasons of “the Anfernee Simons leap is coming,” the Anfernee Simons leap may be coming. – 10:45 PM
Non-Simons Blazers are 6-of-21 from the field so far tonight – 10:43 PM
Raise your hand if you had Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant with 4 points combined and the Grizzlies up by 2 through 15 minutes of this game.
(Keep them down) – 10:43 PM
Dennis Smith Jr. picks up a tech for a light push to Desmond Bane, presumably because DSJ did not appreciate the way he walked away after the jump ball call. – 10:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score – Trail Blazers 24, Grizzlies 27 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 10:41 PM
Desmond Bane is the best shooter in franchise history. Search your feelings, you know it to be true. – 10:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane was on one in that 1st qtr! – 10:35 PM
Grizzlies 27, Blazers 24: end of first quarter. 8 points, 1 rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 2 assists/rebounds, 1 steal for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 rebound/block for @CJ McCollum. – 10:35 PM
Desmond Bane bandwagon seats filling up fast, people. – 10:35 PM
you can get any shot you want any time you want against the blazers – 10:34 PM
Grizz can’t make a shot but the Blazers can’t get a rebound pic.twitter.com/EfeaFUea41 – 10:31 PM
Memphis dominating the offensive glass. But they gotta start converting some of these bunnies in close if they want a chance to keep up. – 10:31 PM
There’s really nothing Portland is doing to particularly frustrate Ja. Nurkic is doing a good job of being active away from the paint, but Ja’s just been pretty passive as a scorer.
Just needs to start looking for his spots. – 10:29 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
That was an impressive tipped rebound by Nance of a long Lillard miss to Simons for the three. Simons has scored the last 5 Blazers points and the score now stands at 17-17. – 10:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Memphis has gotten off several threes in the left corner. Blazers offense is just awful right now. – 10:25 PM
A couple were uncontrolled tips but the Grizzlies having 6 offensive rebounds already isn’t great – 10:25 PM
its hard to overstate how bad nurkic has been to start this season. his defense is bordering on pathetic so far – 10:25 PM
Grizzlies lead by 1 despite missing a few plays.
Ja still scoreless. Looks like Portland’s entire defensive game plan is to take his opportunities away. – 10:24 PM
Made the trip down I-5 for the first time of my 14th season covering games in Portland.
Not gonna lie, got emotional realizing it’s now been that long without the Sonics. pic.twitter.com/lLzJ57vxUl – 10:22 PM
the air is leaking out of the blazers’ balloon real quick – 10:19 PM
Can we start the Desmond Bane for Most Improved Player campaign? – 10:19 PM
Put a ring on it @CJ McCollum – 10:17 PM
Melton quickly goes under a Dame 3, just to help him get going! – 10:13 PM
Dame converts the three on the first shot of the game. Good sign! – 10:12 PM
Dame knocks down his first three-point attempt of the game. Could this be the night he breaks out of the slump? – 10:12 PM
Milestone watch for @CJ McCollum: CJ needs 15 points to pass Jerome Kersey for 6th on the @Portland Trail Blazers all-time scoring list. #RipCity – 10:09 PM
Vibe shift: tonight is Jusuf Nurkic’s turn to pick the warmup music. He usually goes with Bosnian folk music. Tonight: Eminem – 9:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Towns elbowing Pat Connaughton to the floor for that offensive foul, likely for making Kentucky sweat a lot during that Elite 8 matchup with Notre Dame in 2015. – 9:09 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff saying that he noticed how Clippers increased their intensity level Monday night vs Trail Blazers.
Says his team needs to pass another test tonight after beating Hawks and Nuggets – 9:02 PM
Taylor Jenkins says he’s seeing a lot of growth and encouragement with Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton taking on stopper responsibilities. It allows them to gain more defensive versatility, study more. He’s excited about the opportunities for them with Dame/CJ/Steph – 8:37 PM
🏀 Hot starts from the Knicks and Bulls
🏀 Early struggles for Michael Porter Jr. and the Blazers defense
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6vglpq… – 8:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is doing well and will have a check-in with the the medical staff in the next couple of days. – 8:35 PM
Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is working hard to get back and he should have a check-in within the next few days – 8:35 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says the Grizzlies expect to have an update on Dillon Brooks’ status “in the next couple of days.” – 8:34 PM
Nassir Little will start again tonight for Norman Powell (left knee). #Blazers – 8:20 PM
Watching Hawks-Grizzlies on ESPN?
Wondering why Trae Young isn’t getting as many foul calls?
@crabdribbles breaks down how Young games the system and how the new rule changes impact Atlanta’s superstar.
Reading this will make you smarter. 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/tr… – 7:35 PM
Blazers announce— Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) is out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 7:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Norman Powell is out for tonight’s game against Memphis, the team has announced. #RipCity – 6:57 PM
Norman Powell (left knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Yikes Damian Lillard is shooting 36% from the field and 8.3% (!?!) from 3-point range. He’s 2 of 24 from long distance. Scoring is down from 28.8 ppp to 17.0 ppg. pic.twitter.com/dIO5vH3C5h – 4:33 PM
Comments / 0