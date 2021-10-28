Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies 96, Portland Trail Blazers 116 (Final)

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Tyus Jones said tonight they just couldn’t get rolling.

Jones said Portland made it tough on them defensively by being active and up on ball screens, showing hands, & deflecting passes that forced turnovers to get them out on the run, which all played into their hands. – 1:25 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant said Portland made it tough for him getting inside the paint by blitzing and doubling him off ball screens.

As a team, Morant added that they let the offensive struggles affect them on the other side of the floor and made mistakes turn into other mistakes. – 1:11 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on if tonight was one of those nights the ball couldn’t fall down: Offensive struggles led to their defensive struggles. Let mistakes turn into more mistakes – 1:08 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on the national attention thus far for his team: “I feel like we earned it” and they battled the past 2 years to get respect. And they want to keep fighting and lock in in a tough Western Conference – 1:08 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant said he can’t focus on this game with a game tomorrow. They got to focus on Golden State tomorrow – 1:07 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant on what he saw against Portland that made it tough to get to the paint: They blitzed and doubled off ball screens – 1:07 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus Jones on what Portland was doing defensively: They were up on ball screens and got a lot of deflections that led to transition offense for them – 1:06 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Tyus Jones on the takeaways from today with the offense working how it did tonight: “It was one of those games we felt like we didn’t get going”

Didn’t see a clicking point or anything with a run – 1:05 AM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR

Final Box Score – Trail Blazers 116, Memphis 96 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 12:51 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

You have to go all the way back to 2014 to find another game where Clippers lost to an opponent that made 3 3s or fewer like Cavaliers did tonight.

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

After the game, Coach Jenkins said the team didn’t play or shoot well. They had some mistakes that Portland took advantage of, missed wide open threes, and mentioned Portland’s aggressive defense that resulted in 22 turnovers. They will learn from it and get better tomorrow. – 12:45 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Quick Recap: Blazers blow out Grizzlies 116-96 https://t.co/yAEqWUnrLJ pic.twitter.com/5XjxVQl4Qg – 12:41 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

CJ McCollum this season:

26.8 PPG

4.8 RPG

5.0 3PG

49/48/90%

All career-highs

He leads the NBA in made threes this season. pic.twitter.com/LqZ8KHaemO – 12:39 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins also said they had an aggressive defense that led to 21 turnovers, credit to Portland there – 12:38 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins on what Portland had done in the 3rd quarter: They took advantage of their defensive mistakes, but he said you can’t win games shooting 37% – 12:38 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

That was as bad a half of basketball as the Grizzlies have ever played. Awful in every respect. – 12:30 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 116, Grizzlies 96: FINAL. 26 points, 6 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 20 points, 10 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals for @Jusuf Nurkic. 17 for @Anfernee Simons, 10 points, 7 rebounds for @Cody Zeller. – 12:30 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers benchwarmers are putting on a dunking clinic in garbage time. Hope no one on the Grizzlies is a Unwritten Rules guy – 12:29 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Going to be a throw away game for Memphis. Nobody (except Bane) played well. Jaren 3-13. Ja with career high 9 turnovers. Melton 0-8 from the field. Adams 4 fouls and 7 rebounds.

Chance to bounce back tomorrow at Golden State. – 12:28 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Greg Brown Minutes – 12:28 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Solid answer by Blazers in second half. They just wore down Memphis, turning a six-point halftime deficit into 20-point lead. The starters get a standing O as Billups empties bench with 5:20 left. Portland will be 2-2 with Dame not shooting well, Powell hurt and Nurk just so-so. – 12:25 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

After an absolute slog of a first half, the Blazers finally found a rhythm in the third and then opened the fourth with a 20-4 run to put it away. A nice win that they needed after a dud in LA on Monday. – 12:24 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Santi Aldama

Killian Tillie

Sam Merrill

Jarrett Culver

John Konchar

that’s an all-time garbage time lineup – 12:22 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grizzlies calling it down 26 with 5 and a half minutes to play and with four points in the fourth quarter. – 12:20 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s the Grizzlies’ first field goal of the fourth quarter – 12:15 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Grizzlies have been outscored 50-21 in the second half. Had they led by 30 at the half, they would still be ahead. But since they only led by 6, they’re now down by 23. – 12:14 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphis with 78 points, down 20, with more than 8 minutes to play.

Nothing working on either end – 12:11 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers have outscored the Grizzlies 47-20 so far in the second half and 11-0 in the fourth with 8:34 to play. – 12:10 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Less than two minutes on the bench for Ja Morant at the start of the fourth quarter as Taylor Jenkins tries to keep this one from getting out of hand. Blazers suddenly up 18. – 12:08 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Blazers have forced 17 turnovers tonight and only have eight themselves. Definitely what you want after what happened in LA. – 12:08 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Somewhat worrying start to the season for Jaren Jackson Jr. Still looks uncertain of his balance, hasn’t been able to finish at the rim at all, and now the foul issue has cropped back up. Grizzlies need him to be much better, and quickly. – 12:08 AM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

That was a nice sequence… A CJ steal, patience on the break, moved the ball, found CJ for 3 in the corner. Blazers up 93-77 with just over 10 mins remaining – 12:06 AM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Blazers have 24 points of 16 Grizzlies turnovers, some active Portland defense and some truly terrible passes. – 12:06 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Break Glass in case of Sam Merrill – 12:02 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphis down 10 and now Ja will rest for the start of the 4th. Jaren gets his 5th foul and a lane violation.

First bad performance of the season for Memphis. But still some time to correct it. – 12:02 AM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR

Third Quarter Box Score – Trail Blazers 87, Grizzlies 77 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 12:01 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Grizzlies look like a team that may have spent a few off days watching their own highlights a bit too much. Pretty disjointed performance all the way around. – 12:00 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Blazers show some life in 3rd. Dame/Nurk get the pick-and-roll going and Larry Nance shows some of his bounce. But it was the D that helped kick start the turnaround. – 11:59 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers 87, Grizzlies 77: end of third quarter. 20 points, 9 assists for @Damian Lillard. 17 points, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 15 points apiece for @CJ McCollum and @Jusuf Nurkic. POR outscored MEM by 16 in the third. – 11:58 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

With that find to Larry Nance Jr., Damian Lillard now has a double-double at the end of the third with 20 points and 10 assists – 11:58 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Larry Nance to Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/EYLhmHnmXI – 11:56 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond Bane getting decapitated is a tough scene. – 11:53 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Three times the Grizzlies have gone empty at the line tonight. 5-12 for the game. – 11:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ziaire playing nice isolation defense on Dame. – 11:49 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Blazers starting to look like a dangerous offensive team in the third quarter. Dame hitting 3s again is super helpful. – 11:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins just sat there and watched as Nurkic destroyed Clarke for 4-5 solid minutes and now Dame has caught fire.

Not looking good in Portland right now. – 11:41 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

That’s an 18-3 run for Portland in the last 4 minutes, giving the home team a 76-68 lead with 4:28 to play in the third quarter – 11:41 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Lillard appears to be far more comfortable doing his own thing rather than waiting for the ball to come back to him after running the offense. At least that’s how it appears through four games. – 11:39 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

After quiet first halves as scorers, both Damian Lillard and Ja Morant are percolating here in the third quarter. They traded 3s to give the Blazers a six-point lead. – 11:39 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Get Brandon Clarke out of the game. – 11:38 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Danger time for Memphis. 10-0 Portland run.

… then Ja delivers – 11:38 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers have committed just six turnovers after coughing up 30 at the Clippers. – 11:36 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame is 4-of-15 overall on the night but just hit two deep threes in this quarter. Maybe he’s almost back? Who knows? – 11:36 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers open the second half with the first six points and @CJ McCollum calls upon the crowd to get up with the Grizzlies calling time less than three minutes into the third. – 11:26 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

I believe CJ McCollum just told the crowd “I lift weights” after that finish through contact. – 11:25 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Really bad start to the second half for Memphis. Timeout.

Need to regroup here. – 11:25 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR

Halftime Box Score – Trail Blazers 51, Grizzlies 57 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 11:23 PM

GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge

Portland Trail Blazers’ Superstar Damian Lillard put his comment on Georgios Papagiannis’ IG post. #paobc

Papagiannis was a member of the Blazers in 2018, prior to his return to Europe for the Greens. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/xq88IoTWfp – 11:15 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Memphis leads Blazers 57-51 and lead could (should?) be bigger. Blazers’ effort better than at Clippers, but everything seems like grind. Dame (2-for-11) and CJ (4-of-12) are off and not sure Nurk received memo regular season is here. Simons (14) continues to look much improved. – 11:12 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Memphis has shot a whopping 31 threes, making 12. Most have been wiiiiide open. A lot of corner threes, too. Blazers are losing shooters all over the place. – 11:09 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

If CJ McCollum were in the East, how many All-Star appearances? Hence why citing those selections as proof 1 player is superior to another is absurd to me. This is just filthy 👀 #BlazersGrizzlies pic.twitter.com/Ejh3JvDxBf – 11:09 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Grizzlies lead 57-51 at the half while generally playing bad. I’d say that bodes well for the 2nd half.

Ja Morant: 6 points, 7 assists

Desmond Bane: 15 points – 11:09 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphians trying to hide Desmond Bane from bookmakers pic.twitter.com/SNk5bY8Jqc – 11:08 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

After averaging 11 attempts in the restricted area over his first three games (es.pn/3bhhqDq, ESPN+), Ja Morant had none in the first half tonight and just five shots total. Yet the Grizz lead 57-51 behind 15 points from Desmond Bane. – 11:08 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grizzlies 57, Blazers 51: halftime. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 11 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block for @CJ McCollum. 9 points, 5 assists, 1 steal for @Damian Lillard. Desmond Bane with 15 for the Grizzlies. – 11:07 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

me getting ready to underestimate the grizzlies every single year pic.twitter.com/RWBRVYNHP5 – 11:07 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies have 13 more shots than Portland in the first half … and they lead by 1. pic.twitter.com/Sq4mr2NgKE – 11:00 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Anfernee Simons for Ben Simmons.

Who says no? – 10:58 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Blazers are losing and Ja Morant is scoreless 18 minutes into the game. You, dear reader, can decide whether that’s good news or bad news for the home team. – 10:50 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

I know he fouled Dame, but that recovery by Jaren was insane.

Just need him to get into the paint and quit chucking! – 10:46 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

After three straight offseasons of “the Anfernee Simons leap is coming,” the Anfernee Simons leap may be coming. – 10:45 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Non-Simons Blazers are 6-of-21 from the field so far tonight – 10:43 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Raise your hand if you had Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant with 4 points combined and the Grizzlies up by 2 through 15 minutes of this game.

(Keep them down) – 10:43 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dennis Smith Jr. picks up a tech for a light push to Desmond Bane, presumably because DSJ did not appreciate the way he walked away after the jump ball call. – 10:42 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR

First Quarter Box Score – Trail Blazers 24, Grizzlies 27 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211027/… – 10:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Desmond Bane is the best shooter in franchise history. Search your feelings, you know it to be true. – 10:36 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Desmond Bane was on one in that 1st qtr! – 10:35 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Grizzlies 27, Blazers 24: end of first quarter. 8 points, 1 rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 2 assists/rebounds, 1 steal for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 rebound/block for @CJ McCollum. – 10:35 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Desmond Bane bandwagon seats filling up fast, people. – 10:35 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

you can get any shot you want any time you want against the blazers – 10:34 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Grizz can’t make a shot but the Blazers can’t get a rebound pic.twitter.com/EfeaFUea41 – 10:31 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Memphis dominating the offensive glass. But they gotta start converting some of these bunnies in close if they want a chance to keep up. – 10:31 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

There’s really nothing Portland is doing to particularly frustrate Ja. Nurkic is doing a good job of being active away from the paint, but Ja’s just been pretty passive as a scorer.

Just needs to start looking for his spots. – 10:29 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

That was an impressive tipped rebound by Nance of a long Lillard miss to Simons for the three. Simons has scored the last 5 Blazers points and the score now stands at 17-17. – 10:28 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Memphis has gotten off several threes in the left corner. Blazers offense is just awful right now. – 10:25 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

A couple were uncontrolled tips but the Grizzlies having 6 offensive rebounds already isn’t great – 10:25 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

its hard to overstate how bad nurkic has been to start this season. his defense is bordering on pathetic so far – 10:25 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Grizzlies lead by 1 despite missing a few plays.

Ja still scoreless. Looks like Portland’s entire defensive game plan is to take his opportunities away. – 10:24 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Made the trip down I-5 for the first time of my 14th season covering games in Portland.

Not gonna lie, got emotional realizing it’s now been that long without the Sonics. pic.twitter.com/lLzJ57vxUl – 10:22 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

the air is leaking out of the blazers’ balloon real quick – 10:19 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Can we start the Desmond Bane for Most Improved Player campaign? – 10:19 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Put a ring on it @CJ McCollum – 10:17 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Melton quickly goes under a Dame 3, just to help him get going! – 10:13 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame converts the three on the first shot of the game. Good sign! – 10:12 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame knocks down his first three-point attempt of the game. Could this be the night he breaks out of the slump? – 10:12 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Milestone watch for @CJ McCollum: CJ needs 15 points to pass Jerome Kersey for 6th on the @Portland Trail Blazers all-time scoring list. #RipCity – 10:09 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Vibe shift: tonight is Jusuf Nurkic’s turn to pick the warmup music. He usually goes with Bosnian folk music. Tonight: Eminem – 9:50 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins says he’s seeing a lot of growth and encouragement with Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton taking on stopper responsibilities. It allows them to gain more defensive versatility, study more. He’s excited about the opportunities for them with Dame/CJ/Steph – 8:37 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 Hot starts from the Knicks and Bulls

🏀 Early struggles for Michael Porter Jr. and the Blazers defense

‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6vglpq… – 8:35 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is doing well and will have a check-in with the the medical staff in the next couple of days. – 8:35 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is working hard to get back and he should have a check-in within the next few days – 8:35 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Taylor Jenkins says the Grizzlies expect to have an update on Dillon Brooks’ status “in the next couple of days.” – 8:34 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Nassir Little will start again tonight for Norman Powell (left knee). #Blazers – 8:20 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers announce— Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) is out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 7:12 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Norman Powell is out for tonight’s game against Memphis, the team has announced. #RipCity – 6:57 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Norman Powell (left knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:54 PM

