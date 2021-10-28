Needle Nuts Group Celebrates a Decade of Craftwork

Derek Lam entered the contemporary market in 2011 with the launch of his 10 Crosby line. The American designer has spent the last decade outfitting stylish women in well-executed basics and not-so-basic designs at an approachable print point. Now the label is embarking on a new chapter in hopes of better serving today’s consumer, whose relationship with fashion has inevitably changed since the start of the pandemic. And in the eyes of the creative, there’s no better way to commemorate the last decade than to reflect on the past and reinforce the brand’s core DNA in the process. Doing just that, Lam re-enlisted Belgium-born talent Hanne Gaby Odiele—the star of 10 Crosby’s first campaign—along with Anyelina Rosa to be the faces of its new denim launch, and Lam tells BAZAAR.com that the decision to include the model was an obvious one.

