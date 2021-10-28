Needle Nuts Group Celebrates a Decade of Craftwork

Wonderful® Pistachios Celebrates National Nut Day As Pistachios Are The #1 Snack Nut In America¹. LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy National Nut Day! To celebrate, Wonderful® Pistachios is pleased to announce it has helped propel pistachios to become the biggest and fastest-growing snack nut category in terms of annual retail revenue followed by cashews, mixed nuts, peanuts, and almonds, according to recent Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) 52-week data. The IRI data indicates pistachios experienced a +14% change from the previous year with Wonderful Pistachios alone contributing 96% of that pistachio revenue growth.1.
Comments / 0