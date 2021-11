Sporting Kansas City enter Sunday’s match having come off quite the week. They find themselves as winners of two straight, against playoff level competition, and back in first place in the MLS Western Conference. The Seattle Sounders relinquished first place with a 3-0 loss to LAFC midweek that Sporting capitalized on with their win over the LA Galaxy. They are now level on points with Seattle (but ahead on the goal differential tiebreaker, which is second behind wins, where they are also level) and three points clear of the Colorado Rapids and they have a game in hand on each.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO