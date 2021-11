No. 23 SMU (7-1, 3-1 AAC) at Memphis (4-4, 1-3), Saturday at noon EDT (ESPNU). Line: SMU by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Memphis leads 9-4. No. 23 SMU needs a win to bounce back from its first loss of the season. The loss to Houston on a late kickoff return for a touchdown dropped the Mustangs four spots in the Top 25. Another loss would end the Mustangs' hopes for the league title with a game at No. 2 Cincinnati still on the schedule. Memphis can take a big step toward salvaging coach Ryan Silverfield's second season with an upset in a series the Tigers have had the edge.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO