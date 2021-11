A group of parents is suing 145 school districts in Illinois. The suits were filed Wednesday asking that parental consent be required if a school is going to order masking or remove children from school for not following COVID-19 policies. The lawsuit is the most recent filed by attorney Tom DeVore related to school COVID-19 policies. It was sparked by a judge’s decision in Bond County to issue a temporary retraining order against schools there prohibiting them from requiring the plaintiff’s children to wear masks except with parental consent or a court order.

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO