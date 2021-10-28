CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Adem Bona, elite big man, sets commitment date

By Joe Tipton about 20 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adem Bona, a 6-foot-9 center out of Lagos (Nigeria) Prolific Prep will announce his college decision on Monday, November 1st between Kentucky and UCLA, a source told On3. Kentucky was the heavy...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst On Zion Williamson: "He Will Never Be The Kind Of Transformational Player That We All Thought He Could Be Until He Gets Closer To That Player He Was At Duke."

Zion Williamson was widely viewed as a generational "can't miss" prospect going into the 2019 NBA Draft and there is no doubt that he's been good in the league. He made his first All-Star appearance during the 2020-21 season while averaging 27.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG. However, there have been...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

When the Los Angeles Lakers step on the floor for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder a notable player won’t be there. Star forward LeBron James isn’t suiting up for the game. According to a report from Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, the team ruled LeBron out for tonight’s game with an abdominal strain.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adem Bona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nba
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups reveals Blazers’ true problem

Chauncey Billups wasn’t most frustrated by the Cleveland Cavaliers canning 15 threes en route to 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Jarrett Allen’s “monster” 24-point night didn’t draw much ire from the rookie head coach, either. What really left Billups displeased after the Portland Trail Blazers’ loss to the short-handed Cavaliers on Wednesday was his team’s lagging defense at the point of attack.
NBA
On3.com

Illinois wide receiver, former four-star recruit enters transfer portal

Illinois wide receiver Marquez Beason entered the transfer portal Thursday, a source confirmed to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Beason, a former four-star recruit, was the 18th-ranked player in Texas in 2019, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
tigernet.com

Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date

Four-star 2022 Richmond (Va.) wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is ready to make a commitment. Greene announced on Wednesday that he will make his pledge on Nov. 17 in a CBS Sports HQ broadcast. He is down to Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina. Greene received a Clemson offer this summer...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

ESPN names Anthony Davis its No. 1 top-ranked recruit

With college basketball about to start and the early signing period right around the corner, ESPN’s staff ranked its No. 1 recruits since the Worldwide Leader began evaluating prospects with the Class of 2007. The panel considered players’ high school, college, and NBA careers, along with where they were selected in the NBA Draft.
NBA
chatsports.com

Kentucky staff will visit Adem Bona on Monday

The recruitment of five-star center Adem Bona is coming down the final stretch, and Kentucky is going to have its shot to make one last pitch. According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Wildcat head coach John Calipari will take a trip to California on Monday for an in-person visit with Bona, a class of 2022 big man who is down to Kentucky and UCLA. Bona is coming off an official visit to UCLA over the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Calipari visiting 5-star center Adem Bona

UCLA has seemingly had most of the late momentum in the recruitment of Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep 5-star center Adem Bona. But Kentucky head coach John Calipari isn't going down without a fight. Calipari will be in California Monday to visit Bona on the heels of his third and final...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy