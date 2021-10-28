CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Australia’s booster dose program will commence from November 8

By Maxim Boon
Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia will offer everyone in the country a third dose of a Covid vaccine – often called a ‘booster shot’ – with a new initiative that will begin rolling out from November 8. Much like the first vaccine roll out, priority will be given to vulnerable people and frontline workers before...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna’s COVID shot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said Monday that a booster dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine “can be considered” in people aged 18 and above. In a statement, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna’s vaccine — which is usually given in a two-dose schedule — at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. The booster dose consists of half the dose normally given to adults.
WORLD
The Guardian

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots: where and when you can get your third dose in Australia

Australians could soon be able to access a Covid vaccine booster shot, after the drugs regulator provisionally approved Pfizer third doses for those who are 18 and over. The Therapeutic Goods Administration gave the manufacturer provisional approval on Wednesday, meaning Pfizer must continue clinical trials examining the efficacy of the booster shot, and to submit ongoing evidence from those trials for review by the regulator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bhekisisa.org

Booster basics – Health workers will get boosters from 8 November

Health workers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s jab in the country’s Sisonke study may be up for another dose once the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved the trial’s updated protocol. COVID vaccines protect people against falling seriously ill with the disease, but how long the protection lasts...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Australia drugs regulator approves booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s drugs regulator on Wednesday provisionally approved a booster dose of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for people above 18 years old as first-dose vaccination levels in the country’s adult population neared 90%. The booster dose can be administered at least six months after the second shot, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster Dose#Covid#Atagi#Australians
Time Out Global

Minister Ayres: ‘If you want NSW to stay open, you must get your booster shot’

NSW is offering every adult over the age of 16 a third dose of a vaccine – otherwise known as a “booster shot” – six months after their second dose. This is currently not a mandatory requirement, although the state’s chief health officer has now stated that for people who are immunocompromised, a third shot must be part of their ‘primary immunisation’. However, at the press briefing on November 2, deputy premier Stuart Ayres suggested that if the people of NSW wanted the state to remain open, a booster shot would be a must for everyone.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Longevity
Country
Australia
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Time Out Global

Thailand has finally reopened to vaccinated travellers

We could all do with a sun-splashed adventure after the horror of the past 18 months – and for many of us, jetting off to an island paradise is now an actual possibility. As of today, Thailand. has reopened to tourists from the UK and USA, meaning you can finally...
WORLD
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Another Royal Family Member Steps up Amid Queen Elizabeth's Health Woes

As Queen Elizabeth continues to rest amid her recent health struggles, another member of the British royal family is stepping up to take on an increased workload. Princess Alexandra, Her Majesty's cousin, has had a busy schedule packed with royal engagements in the past few weeks, despite rumors that she had retired from public duties amid health struggles of her own.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy