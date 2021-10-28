CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lady Statesmen have new look under new coach Loll

roblawnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew seasons are always interesting at the junior college level, especially...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
roblawnews.com

Lady Statesmen split matches to end season

A busy end to the season had mixed results for Lincoln Trail College’s volleyball team recently, as they split their final two matches at home. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
roblawnews.com

Statesmen have mix of experience, youth for returning coach Cotten

Although the basketball season is more of a marathon than a sprint, it seems like getting ready for this season has been more of a sprint for new Lincoln Trail College men’s basketball coach Junsie Cotten. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
roblawnews.com

NMS girls sweep Marshall, 8th grade claims LEIC regular season title

Revenge was on the mind of Nuttall Middle School’s eighth grade girls’ basketball team Monday night and they were able to exact it. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
roblawnews.com

Lady Salukis end season with Regional loss at Clay City

CLAY CITY –– The trip to the postseason was a short one for Red Hill High School’s volleyball team, ... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
VOLLEYBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statesmen#Robinson Daily News
Times Union

Watervliet football growing together and winning under new coaching staff

WATERVLIET — Home football games can be a startling experience for those opponents and fans uneducated about what happens when Watervliet scores a touchdown. When the Cannoneers reach the end zone, an actual cannon —albeit a small one — is fired off. Recent years have seen the cannon become less...
roblawnews.com

RHS girls’ team, boys’ Wesley advance to XC state meet

Getting to state is always the goal for Robinson High School’s cross country teams and that goal was achieved by the girls’ team and one member of the boys’ team following their performances at the IHSA Class 1A Decatur St. Teresa Sectional Saturday. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to...
ROBINSON, IL
roblawnews.com

Junior high boys basketball teams tip off seasons

Two of Crawford County junior high boys’ basketball teams had a busy start to their season earlier this week, as Hutsonville-Palestine and New Hebron both competed in the annual Hutsonville 8th Grade Invitational at Palestine Grade School. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Gulf Coast women’s basketball team prepares for start of season under new head coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team and new head coach, Rory Kuhn, are making the final preparations before their season begins next week. Kuhn was introduced to the program just three months ago, and had to essentially start from scratch with just one player returning from the Commodores 2020 roster, […]
pinalcentral.com

The Arizona City Lady Golfers begin a new season

ARIZONA CITY --The Arizona City Lady Golfers are set to begin a new season. Members include Marilyn Black, Sandy Chesley, Becky Hamilton, Paget Whitney, Sandy Freng, Betsy Kozulla, Diane Glennie, Lou Ross, Cindy Kerr, Ginger Hartse, Jane Veuleman and in front: Laurie Pederson, Sheree Kemick, Sharry Willard and Priscilla Skoglund.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy