Norwalk Football playing for district title tonight. The Norwalk football team needs one more win to clinch the Class 4A District 5 title. Standing in their way in tonight’s regular season finale is #6 Bondurant-Farrar, who is tied for the district lead. The Warriors enter this game with a chip on their shoulders after suffering a home loss to Carlisle last week. Head Coach Paul Patterson says his team will need to be ready to face one of the best rushing offenses in the district.

NORWALK, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO