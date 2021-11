For some parents these days, the scariest thing isn't "Halloween Kills" — the latest installment in the "Halloween" movie franchise — or the U.S. government's looming debt crisis (via CBS News). It's the prospect of their children consuming all that Halloween candy as soon as they get home from trick-or-treating. The Mercury News stoked fear in the health risks associated with such a massive sugar load, although the San Jose newspaper's target audience was primarily adults. The paper cited a Harvard report that linked excessive added sugar to an increased risk of heart disease. But that study considered people who routinely get upwards of 25% of their daily calories from sugar, and it pointed to sodas and energy drinks as the biggest culprits.

