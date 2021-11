(Yicai Global) Nov. 4 -- A record number of overseas companies are taking part in this year’s Fourth China International Import Expo, which opened its doors today and will run until Nov. 10. Some are here for the first time, others have taken part in all four expos to date. All are seeking to leverage the world’s top platform for promoting foreign products to the domestic market to bring their latest products, technologies and services to China.

