Police arrest suspect in Hwy 153/ Chickamauga Dam shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect for the shooting Tuesday night at Chickamauga Dam. 26 year old...www.wdef.com
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect for the shooting Tuesday night at Chickamauga Dam. 26 year old...www.wdef.com
wow look whatbwe got here ladies and gents more black on black crime in chattanooga where they have black lives matters painted on the street. say it aint so. such a sad event
Comments / 2