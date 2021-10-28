CAMPUS FEATURE: What are your plans this Halloween?

While pumpkin carving, trick or treating and scary movies are all on the cards for Halloween this year, the real fear factor will be the number of pumpkins that go to waste. With families making up for missing out on the fun last year, a bigger Halloween means that a predicted 35 million pumpkins will be bought and carved, and, without intervention, a spine-chilling 14.5 million will end up in the bin as food waste. Let’s put this into perspective with some horrifying statistics: over 5 billion litres of water and 98 million tons of carbon emissions are generated in...
