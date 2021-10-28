CAMPUS FEATURE: What are your plans this Halloween?

Toy Story of Terror! (8 p.m., ABC) - In this 2013 Halloween special, Woody, Buzz and the gang stop at a motel, and one of them goes missing. The rest of the gang must figure out what is going on before they suffer the same fate. This special is immediately followed by the 2019 movie “Toy Story 4,” in which Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey soon turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep.

