The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies power rankings after ep. 12

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE CHALLENGE AHEAD!

Season 37 of The Challenge is here: Spies Lies & Allies, which pairs up some international reality star show stars with American counterparts as pairs try to win their share of $1 million. It’s a sequel of sorts to Double Agents, in which everyone paired up … but then could switch as the season went on.

As usual, we’ll do some power rankings each week to see who’s in the lead … and who could fall short.

In this week’s episode: The best team left continues to be the best, an all-timer helps execute a move to improve his team and another rookie says goodbye.

1

Emerald Cell (Nany, Josh, Kaycee, Devin, Tori and Emanuel)

They just keep winning and controlling the game. At some point — probably when they lose one week — they’re going to get infiltrated. But for now, they won on episode No. 500 (!) of the series. This week, it was Brush Contact. Each team had to transfer bags of money from one zone to another one, but opponents could tackle them and steal their bags.

So of course Emerald won once again, and while the extra numbers helped a lot, it was the smart political move that made them even more impressive. Instead of voting in Bettina to let her choose her opponent, they picked Emy knowing that she wanted to be on CT’s team with Sapphire.

That’s exactly what happened. Brilliant.

2

Sapphire Cell (CT, Ashley, Kyle and now Emy)

Only four members, sure. But four REALLY strong members. If there’s any team that can threaten Emerald, it’s this bunch. CT advised Emy on how to win her elimination and join his team, even telling her that facing his old partner Big T in The Lair gave her the best chance at winning.

But Emy chose her rival Bettina and absolutely smoked her in Bombs Away, in which they each had to take a giant rocket on a rope and swing it to break five targets. Emy finished her off with ease and now gets to work with “Uncle” CT.

3

Ruby Cell (Big T, Cory, Logan, Nelson and now Amanda)

Oof. Another week and another episode full of struggles. When I saw Logan throwing a bag of money to Cory, I thought that was a brilliant move … but it didn’t count because Cory went out of bounds. Dang it.

Now they get Amanda, who may not be happy about the move, and an unhappy Amanda might wreak some havoc. Even if she doesn’t? Nothing good is happening here and that’s a problem for this group.

4

Bettina (eliminated)

Kudos for lasting this long, she showed some real fight along the way. And we’ll always have this all-time great moment:

