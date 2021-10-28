CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stone cold autumn

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long stretch of unseasonably warm weather to begin autumn, dramatically...

www.urbanacitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Cold#Autumn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy