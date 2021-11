At the end of July, the Kansas City Royals traded fan-favorite starting pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later. On Wednesday, that player was finally announced. Out of the pool of potential players selected, Kansas City will end up getting relief pitcher Zach Willeman. Willeman was a 2017 19th-round pick and posted a 3.78 ERA with 59 strikeouts in just a tick under 48 innings with LA's Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, in 2021. The Inside The Royals crew has gathered to give their thoughts on the newest addition to the Royals and why the Duffy trade ultimately goes down as a win.

