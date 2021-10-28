CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea keeping tabs on Sevilla defender Kounde amid contract concerns

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea remain interested in summer target Jules Kounde. Chelsea held a strong interest in Sevilla star Kounde last year, though the Blues failed to meet the Spanish club's £67million...

www.tribalfootball.com

Sevilla president Jose Castro has warned Chelsea and other suitors of centre-back Jules Kounde that the Frenchman will not be sold for cheap. Chelsea were chasing Kounde in the summer and believed they had secured a deal for around £45m, only to see Sevilla rebuff the interest late on in the transfer window. Despite that, Chelsea are expected to return with a fresh bid in the coming months, but both Manchester United and Real Madrid have also keen on landing Kounde as well.
Chelsea are considering moves for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt as the Blues look to revamp their defensive options, according to reports. Defensive duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are currently set to walk away for free at the end of this season when their...
Trevoh Chalobah has revealed how Antonio Rudiger has helped him integrate into the Chelsea first-team. The Blues academy graduate is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge this season. "Toni. When Toni first came, Conte was here and I used to train with the first team. He's from Sierra Leone...
Cristiano Ronaldo once again got Manchester United out of jail in the Champions League as the veteran’s stoppage-time strike secured a scarcely deserved point at Atalanta Having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and the Italians at Old Trafford, the 36-year-old rose to the occasion in Bergamo as he saved under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from defeat.Ronaldo had already levelled once at the Gewiss Stadium, where Josip Ilicic’s strike went underneath David De Gea at the start of a first half that ended with the forward firing home from Bruno Fernandes’ exceptional backheel.Who else?#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/qVm830bwfG— Manchester United (@ManUtd)...
Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is being offered to Chelsea. Goal says Juve are desperate to get the Dutchman's £280,000-a-week wages off the books and are hoping to exploit the Blues' desire to add another centre-back to their ranks. De Ligt is reportedly 'content' with his situation at Juve. But...
As speculation of a departure for Raheem Sterling continues to dominate the headlines due to his desire to move abroad for a different experience and regular game time, Manchester City appear to have started chalking out potential replacements. Raheem Sterling, 26, lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI at...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident of new contract talks with Mason Mount ending positively. Ahead of today's meeting with Norwich City, Tuchel was \pressed for an update on negotiations between the club and Mount over an extended contract, which expires in the summer of 2024. "I don't get involved...
Tottenham Hotspur could close in on signing Antonio Rudiger amidst uncertainty surrounding a new deal at Chelsea. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Express), Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are in behind-the-scenes talks to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The 28-year-old has become an instrumental part of this...
Manchester United are interested in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. But! says as Fofana recovers from a preseason leg fracture, United are watching his progress closely. Newcastle United are also interested in the young Frenchman. Fofana only moved to Leicester last year from St Etienne and helped the Foxes to...
Chelsea are confident that defender Andreas Christensen will renew his contract. The Danish international is out of contract in the summer, and the 25-year-old has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. However, Football Insider claims that club insiders are confident a deal will be done. Chelsea...
Premier League leader Chelsea made sure it stayed atop the Premier League table with an emphatic victory over visiting Norwich City on Saturday. A 7-0 thumbing also saw Mason Mount scoring his first hat-trick with the Blues as his name was amongst the host of Cobham graduates on the scoresheet. The fixtures ahead for Thomas Tuchel’s side are relatively easy before the next international break, so fans will naturally be expecting comfortable outings each and every time.
