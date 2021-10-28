Chelsea keeping tabs on Sevilla defender Kounde amid contract concerns

Sevilla president Jose Castro has warned Chelsea and other suitors of centre-back Jules Kounde that the Frenchman will not be sold for cheap. Chelsea were chasing Kounde in the summer and believed they had secured a deal for around £45m, only to see Sevilla rebuff the interest late on in the transfer window. Despite that, Chelsea are expected to return with a fresh bid in the coming months, but both Manchester United and Real Madrid have also keen on landing Kounde as well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO