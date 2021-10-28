CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Philadelphia Union rally to tie Toronto FC 2-2

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Substitute Sergio Santos scored on a header in the 77th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night. BenFred: NFL owners finding out...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

wtvbam.com

Reading rallies from 0-2 deficit to defeat Union City in five game thriller

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Reading rallied after dropping the first two games to defeat Union City three games to two in a thrilling Big 8 Conference girls volleyball match Thursday night. The Rangers won by scores of 11-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-14. Kannsandra Kohsmann had 16 kills and four aces for the Chargers.
UNION CITY, MI
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Galaxy rally for 2-2 tie with FC Dallas

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito" Hernández Balcázar converted from penalty spot, Sebestian Lletget scored his first goal in more than five months and the LA Galaxy rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to tie 2-2 with FC Dallas on Saturday night. Lletget played a volley that redirected an arcing...
MLS
Yakima Herald Republic

Supporter’s Shield champ Revs rally to tie Orlando City 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored two goals in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution rallied to tie Orlando City 2-2 on a rain-soaked Sunday night. Buksa darted behind the defense as Gustavo Bou lofted a perfectly placed entry for the one-touch finish — and the Revolution’s first shot on target — to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute. New England suddenly took control of the pace, creating multiple scoring opportunities before Buksa struck again, leaping high to head home a ball-in played by DeJuan Jones to tie it.
MLS
Citizen Tribune

Jozy Altidore scores last goal, Toronto FC ties Montreal 1-1

TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Jozy Altidore scored on a long-range free kick in stoppage time to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with Montreal on Saturday night. Altidore came on for Toronto (6-17-8) in the second half and beat goalkeeper James to the corner with a shot from well outside the penalty box.
MLS
fastphillysports.com

SERGIO SANTOS AND UNION SALVAGE TIE WITH TERRIBLE TORONTO!

Sergio Santos scored on a header in the 77th minute to save the Union with a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC. Santos took Kai Wagner’s cross and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his sixth goal of the season. Alejandro Bedoya opened the scoring for the Union (13-8-11) in the opening...
MLS
inquirer.com

Union drop points in a winnable game again, tying 2-2 at Toronto FC

The Union blew a chance to clinch a playoff berth and fell back out of second place Wednesday night in a 2-2 tie at Toronto FC. Alejandro Bedoya opened the scoring after just 37 seconds, but Toronto scored twice early in the second half to put the Union in a 2-1 hole. Sergio Santos saved a point in the standings with a 77th minute equalizer.
MLS
inquirer.com

The Union are staring at a trap game in their visit to Toronto FC

In Saturday’s win over Nashville, the Union passed a number of tests. They beat a really good team, they scored early against a stingy defense, they kept a shutout, and they kept a lead after blowing leads in two straight games. Now they’re in the driver’s seat to finish second...
MLS
KEYT

