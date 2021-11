The Red Wings took on the Calgary Flames tonight, looking to keep the offense rolling, and play more complete games like they did Tuesday in Columbus. The hottest hand continues to belong to Tyler Bertuzzi with 6 points through 3 games this season. But the rookies are showing what they’re worth with Raymond scoring his first of many NHL goals the other night while he and Moritz Seider each have 3 points through 3 games. Only Hronek outpaces Seider so far in TOI with Hronek tallying 23:55 per game and Seider 21:34 including some difficult matchups. In net, after playing the opener against Tampa Bay, Nedeljkovic returned to the crease looking to show what made him a Calder contender last year, ironically being in the running for it again this year.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO