MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is sharing his story of how he was carjacking while running to a local grocery store. Jeff Jones stopped by the Uptown Kowalski’s store on Hennepin Avenue last Friday evening when he was confronted by a group of teens, one had a gun. He is still trying to process all that happened. “I think I’m still in shock,” Jones said. He says he ran to the store at about 8 p.m. to pick up a few items. “Halfway between my car and the front door of Kowalski’s, kind of cutting across the parking lot, this car pulls in,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO