New Zealand to Start Easing COVID-19 Border Restrictions

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Thursday it would ease coronavirus border restrictions that have been in place since March 2020, and move to a system of home isolation for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from early next year. The country was the among the first to shut down...

Australia eases COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of border reopening

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Thursday eased its COVID-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months. Australia will lift its outbound travel ban for fully vaccinated residents from...
Global banks up pressure on Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 restrictions

(Oct 25): The finance industry is ratcheting up pressure on Hong Kong to ease its strict quarantine rules and abandon its zero-Covid policy after a survey found almost half of major international banks and asset managers are contemplating to move staff or functions out of the city. In a letter...
'We can't remain shut behind the walls of Fortress New Zealand': Fury as Jacinda Ardern's government says border restrictions for citizens will be eased in 2022 with quarantine cut to seven days - but there's NO sign of foreigners being allowed in

New Zealand on Thursday unveiled plans to tentatively reopen its borders for citizens in 2022 but made no mention of foreigners being allowed in as it continues to retreat from its Zero Covid strategy. . Jacinda Arden's government have unveiled plans to slash hotel quarantine in half from 14 to...
COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney to ease weeks ahead of schedule

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest city will lift more COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations. Vaccinated people in the harbour city of around 5 million will be allowed unlimited...
Covid-19: Nightclubs reopen in Northern Ireland as restrictions ease

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland reopened on Sunday as some remaining coronavirus restrictions imposed last March were lifted. The hospitality sector is expected to be busy on Halloween night, with legal requirements on social distancing also being scrapped. Ministers want people to be sensible and exercise personal responsibility. Customers do not...
Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs, trails major partners

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions, but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners. The government has decided to review border controls in stages, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told...
Traveler With Biden Tested Positive for Virus in Scotland

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person traveling with President Joe Biden to Europe this past week received a positive test result for the coronavirus, the administration confirmed Thursday, saying the individual did not have close contact with the president. The fully-vaccinated person is asymptomatic and is remaining in Scotland to quarantine...
Western Australia Sets 90% Vaccination Target for Reopening

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — While people are now able to travel freely in Australia's more populated east, COVID-19-free Western Australia will maintain its tight restrictions into next year, state leaders said Friday. Western Australia is the largest state, covering a third of Australia’s land area. It also has the nation's...
Hong Kong Leader Expects Mainland China Border to Reopen in Feb - Broadcaster

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she expected the border with mainland China to largely reopen in February next year as the two governments stick to their zero COVID-19 policies, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Despite barely recording any local coronavirus cases in recent months,...
