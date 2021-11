WHO: Ontario Reign (5-0-1) at Abbotsford Canucks (3-2-1) WHEN: Saturday, October 30, @ 7:00 PM (Pacific) HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: AHLTV – TWITTER: @ontarioreign & @ShafReign. TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: On Saturday night the Ontario Reign close out their series with the Abbotsford Canucks, doing battle for the fourth time in their first seven games of the 2021-22 season. Friday’s 5-2 win for Ontario was the first game in the series that did not require overtime after the two teams needed a shootout in the first matchup and the second contest was won in overtime on a goal by Martin Frk. The weekend series marks the first time this season Ontario has played away from its Toyota Arena home. Ontario has earned at least a point in six straight games to start the year.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO