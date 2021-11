Andre Blake — 5 Three goals isn’t a good look for any keeper, but it’s really rather embarrassing after Union Twitter spent the day pillorying @MLS for leaving you off the list for most shutouts so far this season. But really what could any keeper do about any of these goals? The result is a neutral score that’s only a disappointment because we know Blake didn’t get to show us what he can do.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO