Kīhei Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Break into Apartment

TURLOCK (CBS13) — The suspect in several pepper spraying incidents around Turlock has been arrested, police say. The Turlock Police Department says, on Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of North Soderquist Road to investigate a report of a suspicious person allegedly shooting pepper spray into the air. A security guard at the scene managed to detain the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Modesto resident Alfredo Valencia. Officers had been investigating a series of incidents at Turlock stores over the past several weeks where a suspect had been either pepper-sprayed or threatened to spray workers. A total of four cases were linked to the same suspect. Turlock police say they have since identified Valencia as a suspect in several of those previous incidents. Valencia has been arrested and is now facing charges of unlawful use of teargas, robbery, brandishing a weapon, being a person prohibited from possessing a weapon, and obstructing a police officer.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO