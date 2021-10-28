CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kīhei Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Break into Apartment

mauinow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kīhei man was arrested and charged with first degree assault on a police officer after he was confronted for allegedly attempting to break into an apartment. Police have since identified the suspect as 51-year-old Scott Johnson of Kīhei. The incident was reported...

mauinow.com

Comments / 0

