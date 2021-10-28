Hope as an Anchor

The Rotary Clubs of Elkton and North East partnered with 10 other local Rotary clubs to package and distribute 53,000 meals in our area. North East VFW was home to approximately 200 Rotarians, Cecil Soccer players and coaches, North East area Boy Scouts and University of Delaware students who worked quickly Saturday to fill, seal and box the shelf stable meals. This Rotary District Day of Service was repeated at 4 other sites in the Delmarva peninsula and a total of 335,000 meals were packed for distribution to local food pantries. Rotary District 7630 was proud to organize such a successful event that will have a direct impact on food insecurity in our own communities. To see more about the service your local Rotary clubs participate in please follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ElktonRotaryClub/

ELKTON, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO