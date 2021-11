There's been a lot of attention paid to President Joe Biden's falling job approval rating. And it is indeed going down, down, down. But along with confidence in the president, the public is also losing faith in the Democratic Party's ability to handle the issues that most concern voters today. It's been a long fall for both Biden and his party since they narrowly won control in Washington one year ago this week.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO