Economic recovery challenges central banks

By Gary Wagner
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold had modest gains today, partially recovering yesterday’s strong selling pressure resulting in just over a $12 decline. As of 5 PM EDT gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 contract is up $4.90 (+0.27%) and is currently fixed at $1798.30. The tailwinds moving gold higher today were a combination...

The Fed rolls back economic stimulus

The Federal Reserve is set to reduce the massive monthly asset purchases that supported the economy throughout the pandemic. CNN's Matt Egan report.
ECONOMY
Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes

(Adds comment, updates prices) Nov 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased after the Federal Reserve announced a widely anticipated tapering of its monthly bond purchases and indicated it would be patient on raising interest rates. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,777.40 per ounce...
BUSINESS
Long-dated euro zone yields up ahead of possible BoE rates rise

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Long-dated euro zone bond yields edged higher on Thursday with the market predicting that the Bank of England will be the first major central bank to hike rates since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis when it meets later in the day. Following the U.S....
BUSINESS
Sterling falls 1% after BoE leaves interest rates unchanged

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England left its main interest rate unchanged. The BoE kept the Bank Rate at 0.1%, dashing investors' expectations for a hike that would have seen it become the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
Dollar rebounds from post-Fed dip, Sterling slumps on BoE

NEW YORK Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded on Thursday from a dip after the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated it saw high inflation as transitory, while the British pound dropped sharply after the Bank of England defied market expectations and kept rates on hold. The Fed announced on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
German Bund yields hit 1-month lows as BoE keeps rates unchanged

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German government bond yields dropped to their lowest levels in a month on Thursday after the Bank of England kept its interest rates on hold, surprising markets that had priced in a 15 basis-point rate hike. Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement overnight that it...
BUSINESS
The Bank of England leave rate unchanged as some investors expected a hike

(Kitco News) - The Bank of England kept rates on hold 7-2 vote split. Big surprise for investors, many of whom had assumed it would hike rates. QE carries on as planned (up to £895bn). Inflation is now forecast to touch 5% next year. GDP forecast cut by 1pp. Waiting for new data seems to be the rhetoric.
BUSINESS
Weak sterling boosts FTSE 100 after BoE keeps rates unchanged

Nov 4 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rallied on Thursday as the pound plunged following the Bank of England's decision to defy markets by leaving rates unchanged, while heavyweight energy stocks tracked crude prices higher. The pound weakened 1.33% after BoE's decision, boosting the FTSE 100 index and dollar earning...
MARKETS
As Fed kicks off taper, some investors seek to dial down risk

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Fed's well-telegraphed taper announcement has done little to soothe the nerves of some investors, who remain on edge about stubbornly persistent inflation and are looking to trim risk as they prepare for rockier times. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it will begin...
BUSINESS
Gold, silver see solid price rebounds from Wednesday's sell offs

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices have made good rebounds from selling pressure seen Wednesday, before the...
BUSINESS
Are we on course for a full-blown recession by 2023?

(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve announced it will be winding down its bond-buying program later this month. The process will involve a $15 billion monthly reduction from the current $120 billion a month the Fed is buying currently. "The bull market is going to crack eventually because the consecutive monthly tapering is going to hurt the markets the most," Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research at Goldmoney, emphasized.
BUSINESS

