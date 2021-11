Vicarious Visions are fully merging into Blizzard Entertainment and losing their name, according to sources with knowledge on the matter. Speaking to Polygon, anonymous Vicarous Visions staff claim they were told about the merge on the morning of October 27th by Activision Blizzard during a meeting. Vicarious Visions had already merged with Blizzard Entertainment in January of this year as a supporting development team (and acquired by Activision in 2005). However, this merge will result in the studio fully merging, and losing its name.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO