CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gulf Coast gasoline declines as focus turns to December

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Gasoline for prompt delivery on the U.S. Gulf Coast fell Wednesday, as the market focused on deliveries in December, a month when U.S. demand declines seasonally, traders said. U.S. Gulf Coast M4 conventional gasoline fell three quarters of a cent, trading 2.85 cents higher than...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Traffic
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Denbury, Gulf Coast Midstream to team on Texas CO2 storage

Denbury has a “world-class” reputation in CO2 transportation, GCMP says. Carbon-focused US energy company Denbury said November 4 it had signed a letter of intent with a midstream company in Texas to explore work on a permanent CO2 storage facility near Houston. The subsidiary Denbury Carbon Solutions signed the agreement...
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Heating Oil#Futures Trading#Futures Market#Reuters#The U S Gulf Coast#A4 Cbob#Ulsd#Nymex#Eia#Rbob
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. regulator expects to find abuses in shipping amid supply chain woes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of a U.S. commission that oversees ocean transportation said in an interview on Tuesday he suspects some ocean carriers have improperly charged importers, one of many factors driving supply chain woes. A broad range of companies importing goods have been frustrated not only by the...
INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls in choppy trade before U.S. inventories, OPEC+ meeting

Oil dropped below $85 a barrel on Tuesday, but remained close to a three-year high in choppy trade ahead of weekly U.S. supply reports expected to show a rise in crude inventories as traders also looked toward Thursday's OPEC+ meeting. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected weekly U.S. crude inventory...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Gulf Coast Oil Supply Pile Up Only Temporary

Supplies have surged by nearly 20 million barrels so far in October, the most for this month in at least a decade. Crude inventories are swelling on the U.S. Gulf Coast, but the pile-up won’t last for very long. Supplies have surged by nearly 20 million barrels so far in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Oil inventories on the U.S. Gulf Coast have grown to the highest in about ten years, adding 20 million barrels since the beginning of the month. The increase is due to stronger export demand from Asia, directing more barrels to the export hubs along the Gulf Coast. However, the buildup is temporary, Bloomberg reports, as refiners begin to ramp up operations after the end of seasonal maintenance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gazette

Gassed out: Propane prices may skyrocket this winter

Propane prices could soar as much as 100% this winter, leaving millions of rural people to bundle up or shell out thousands of dollars to heat their homes. The average wholesale price per gallon of propane is currently a dollar higher than this time last year, having increased from around $0.60 last October to $1.60 now, according to the Energy Information Administration. In some places, such as Mont Belvieu in Texas, the price is three times higher than in the past several years.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy