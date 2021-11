Late last month, the market greeted the first U.S. exchange-traded fund linked to cryptocurrencies. It garnered a lot of traction and strong demand following its debut. It is no wonder then that investors are now waiting to see whether the U.S. will greenlight the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) with spot Bitcoin as its underlying asset. Clearly, American regulators don’t seem to be impressed with the spot Bitcoin idea due to its “risk” concerns.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO