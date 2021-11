The American Music Awards will soon take place in Los Angeles.Nominations for the awards ceremony were announced last month, placing Olivia Rodrigo in the lead with a total of seven nominations.Contrary to other awards shows in which a jury of industry figures decides winners, honorees at the American Music Awards are picked entirely based on votes by fans.Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 American Music Awards:When and where is the ceremony?The 2021 American Music Awards will take place on 21 November at the the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.If the name sounds familiar, it’s probably...

