Dubai [UAE], October 26 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE with a calf tear. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a release stated "Ferguson felt tightness in his right calf following training last night (Tuesday) and a subsequent MRI scan on game-day revealed a grade two tear which would require three to four weeks recovery."With the Blackcaps set to play five pool games over the next 13 days, coach Gary Stead said they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO