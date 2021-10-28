CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Jimin Credited as Producer of Marvel's 'Eternals' OST 'Friends' + Track Earns RIAJ Silver Certification

By Annie Barmaine
kpopstarz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS Jimin gets credit for producing, writing and composing one of Marvel's "Eternals" original soundtrack, "Friends." The song also earned RIAJ Silver Certification in Japan. Read on for all the details. BTS Jimin Gets Credit for Producing One of Marvel's 'Eternals' OST. BTS Jimin produced, wrote, and composed the...

www.kpopstarz.com

