BTS Jimin Credited as Producer of Marvel's 'Eternals' OST 'Friends' + Track Earns RIAJ Silver Certification

Ever since the confirmation by Walt Disney Company Korea that BTS' Jimin's self-written, composed, and produced song 'Friends' would indeed be among the soundtracks for the Marvel movie 'Eternals, television media outlets have been reporting about it non-stop. The extent to which media outlets, particularly in South Korea, have covered this development is a clear indication of the magnitude of this achievement not just for Jimin as an artist but also for the South Korean music scene and the country as a whole. The depth of the achievement rests on the fact that this is only the second time in history that a Korean song is featured in a Hollywood blockbuster movie. Jimin is making history as he also places his country on the map of big film production franchises and is thus deserving of all the media attention. With all the attention it has garnered, major news outlets in South Korea are reporting on how everyone is talking about this development, and the news has made headlines everywhere.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO