These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, a committee of MPs published a critical report on England's Test and Trace service saying it failed its main objectives despite receiving "eye-watering" sums of money. Separately another committee heard evidence that pandemic-related delays to cancer diagnosis and treatment are likely to see survival rates stall over the next decade. Recent rises in COVID-19 cases have leveled off in recent days but still, stand at around 40,000 per day at a rate of 485.6 per 100,000 population. Deaths and hospital admissions have continued to rise. So far, 79.3% of over-12s are fully vaccinated and 11.2% have received a booster or third vaccine dose.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO