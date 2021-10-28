Local roundup: CGA women beat Mount Holyoke in NEWMAC

South Hadley, Mass. — Sidney Palinkas had a goal and an assist, both in the second half, as the Coast Guard Academy women's soccer team defeated Mount Holyoke 4-1 Wednesday in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference.

Kelly Wade scored her first career goal for Coast Guard in the first half. Mount Holyoke evened the game at 1 on a goal by Avery Livingston in the 55th minute, but Palinkas scored the game-winner in the 63rd minute and Alexandra Murphy and Anna Carleton added insurance goals for the Bears (5-10, 3-6).

Coast Guard outshot Mount Holyoke 27-9. The Bears will play their final game of the season Saturday at WPI.

College volleyball

• Western Connecticut blanked Mitchell College 25-21, 25-18, 25-11. Olivia DeLoach had seven kills and eight digs for Mitchell (6-14), Jade Cain had six kills and a block and Bree Rudolph and Griswold's Sara Aviles chipped in three kills each. Western Connecticut is 16-7.

College field hockey

• Connecticut College closed the season with a 1-0 loss to Wesleyan. The Cardinals scored on a penalty corner in the second half off a rebound by Annabel Cincotta. Jackie Mountford finished with six saves for Conn (2-13, 0-10 NESCAC).

H.S. field hockey

• Greta Schwartz scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as East Lyme edged Waterford 4-3 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference matchup. Ella Tooker and Abby Hanney also scored for East Lyme (7-6-1, 7-3-1). Lauren Santos scored twice for Waterford (5-8-2, 3-6-2) and freshman Katie Jamroga scored her first career varsity goal.

H.S. volleyball

• Waterford came back from a first-game loss to beat Norwich Free Academy 20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16. Marina Colonis had 17 kills, six digs and two aces for Waterford (9-10), Izzi Fraser 36 assists, Kate Lange 13 kills, nine aces and 11 digs and Erica Mugovero 11 digs and two aces. Marissa Waters had eight kills, one block and seven digs for NFA (3-14), Miah Grant 28 digs, one kill and four service points and Emma McAwy 15 digs and three kills.

• Kassidy LaTour finished with 37 assists for Lyman Memorial in a 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Haddam-Killingworth. Callie Nanos had 21 kills and 17 digs, Arianna Garcia 16 digs, Fallon Bailey 15 kills and 16 digs and Carlee DeRoehn and Nina Gardella each three kills for Lyman (14-2).

• Windham blanked Grasso Tech 25-23, 25-10, 25-16. Closing out the season for Grasso Tech, Sherly Caba had 12 service points, seven kills and 12 digs, Jazmyn Lopez four service points and three digs and Grace Pitko three service points, three digs and one kill. Grasso finished 2-13.

• Griswold improved to 11-7 with a 25-10, 25-12 and 25-15 win over Killingly. Abby Matheson had 22 assists and one ace for the Wolverines while Sonja Matheson added 10 kills and three aces, Sydney Dameron five aces and four kills, and Hailey Eliasson 14 digs, three kills and two aces.