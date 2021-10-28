CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Survivor 41’s merge was ludicrous, lousy, and likely pointless

By Andy Dehnart
reality blurred
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“People are going to talk about this one for a long time,” Erika said at the end of Survivor 41’s sixth episode. She was referring to the nonsensical amount of power that Jeff Probst handed to her. But she could have been referring to this episode, which was absurd...

www.realityblurred.com

Distractify

There Are Lots of Theories About the Merge Twist in 'Survivor 41'

However, fans are speculating what the twist could be. Some think it’s possible the tribes merge and live together, but still compete as tribes. The main theories are inspired by past seasons of Survivor. Similar to a Survivor Australia twist, posits one Redditor, the merge in Survivor 41 could actually result in two teams of five, chosen by a rock draw.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Survivor host Jeff Probst explains the impetus for that huge merge twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of Survivor 41. Survivor host Jeff Probst warned before season 41 began that they were going to take some big swings in the show's first installment back after a year off due to COVID, and they just took the biggest swing yet with this week's "merge" episode. Because there was no merge. Well, there kinda was. And there kinda wasn't. Allow us to explain.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 6 details: Is there really a merge at all?

As we prepare for Survivor 41 episode 6 on CBS this Wednesday, signs do point towards the merge finally happening. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s going down in the way that many would expect. We’ve already said that we wouldn’t have been too shocked if there was no merge...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 8 preview: More post-merge chaos ahead

After tonight’s absolutely insane episode, where are things going to go moving into Survivor 41 episode 7? We have to expect there will be more chaos — how can there not be?. At the end of tonight’s episode, Sydney was voted off … but not before stuff hit the fan...
TV SERIES
Person
Jeff Probst
CBS Seattle

Genie Chen Dishes On What It’s Like To Eat Earthworms On ‘Survivor’: ‘Tastes Like Chow Mein’

(CBS) – Another week, another member of Ua tribe has their Survivor flame extinguished. This week it was Genie Chen who had to stand before Jeff Probst and hear the words no Survivor player wants to hear “The Tribe Has Spoken.” CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Genie about her time on the island, the tribal council that sent her home and the art of eating bugs. MW- Hello Genie! Sorry thing didn’t go your way but it’s nice to see you today. GC- Yeah, yeah man it was heartbreaking but also now that the anxiety of it all has been released it’s a it’s...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 7: Sydney Segal is the merge boot

Before Survivor 41 episode 7 even began on CBS tonight, we were 100% convinced that Erika would smash the hourglass. Why in the world wouldn’t she? It was an opportunity to guarantee her own safety, and that’s something that every reasonable player should want. A certain percentage of doing well at this game is being able to calculate risk. There is potentially a long-term risk to smashing it, but that’s outweighed by the risk of keeping yourself vulnerable.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Survivor Recap: Advantage-palooza Creates Chaos at Tribal Council, as the Shot in the Dark Finally Gets Played

With all of the advantages, rules, prisoner’s dilemmas and time-traveling on Survivor, is anyone else as confused as a goat on AstroTurf? Merge shenanigans kept twisting and turning on Wednesday’s episode, as we learned that Erica did indeed smash the hourglass to wind back the hands of time. With last week’s group immunity turned on its head (and with a whopping seven players immune during the night’s fateful Tribal Council), the game’s overabundance of advantages collided with voting block strategy, all of which led to the season’s most dangerous and unpredictable elimination yet. Here’s what went down in the episode titled “There’s...
TV & VIDEOS
reality blurred

Why is Survivor 41 such a fiasco? Here are 5 reasons

Survivor 41 has officially and fully flown off the rails. There is no sign of the track or a clear route ahead; all that is left are pieces of a once-great show tumbling down the side of a mountain, bouncing its players around inside randomly. What started as a promising...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Survivor 41 Merge Madness Spells Future Trouble After New Alliances

Spoiler alert for the Nov. 3 episode of Survivor 41!. Last week, Survivor 41 ended with several big questions looming large: Who would win the first individual immunity challenge? How would it shake up the vote? But most importantly, after earning power on Exile Island, would Erika Casupanan flip the immunity groups around or keep them the same? Well, she flipped them alright. As a result, all hell broke loose at the merge tribal council, and it spells future trouble for the new alliance dynamics at play.
TV SHOWS
reality blurred

Survivor 41’s dramatic Tribal Council: Did the twists or players make it possible?

“I busted my ass on that challenge. To learn that it don’t matter any more is really tough for me to process,” Danny McCray, former NFL player, said during Survivor 41, shortly after the events of last week’s episode were completely erased, as expected. Danny’s frustration is shared by many...
NFL
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why NBC's La Brea Is Making It Hard To Side With The Sinkhole Survivors

Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of La Brea Season 1 on NBC, called “The Fort.”. La Brea managed to raise the stakes even higher for the groups both above and beneath the sinkhole in “The Fort,” with the survivors down below discovering a settlement of seemingly native people who spoke English while Gavin and Izzy learned up in Los Angeles that the opening to the sinkhole is closing in a matter of hours. The show continues to feel more and more like it’s channeling (or trying to channel) Lost, but even as I enjoyed the show adding new layers to the mysteries, I found myself struggling to side with the group of sinkhole survivors who went exploring in “The Fort.” Could that be what La Brea is going for, or is it an unfortunate side effect of the storyline?
TV SERIES
