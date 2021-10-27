CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNLV at Nevada odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 8 days ago
The UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-3 MWC) and Nevada Wolfpack (5-2, 2-1) meet for a Friday 10 p.m. ET game at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. Below, we look at the UNLV vs. Nevada odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

UNLV has been getting close. Including a 27-20 setback against San Jose State Oct. 21, the Rebels have lost four consecutive games by 8 points or less. They led the San Jose State 20-13 heading into the fourth quarter. How does a team ranked outside the top 110 on both sides of the ball play so many close games in a schedule that ranks above average? The Rebels rank in the top 30 in red-zone efficiency on both offense and defense.

The Wolfpack are coming off a close loss of their own, getting tripped up by Fresno State 34-32 in Week 8. The loss came after a three-game winning streak. Nevada suffered the loss despite compiling 523 yards of total offense. Nevada ranks third in the Mountain West Conference in total offense (459.3 yards per game).

UNLV at Nevada odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: UNLV +750 (bet $100 to win $750) | Nevada -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): UNLV +20.5 (-112) | Nevada -20.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 58.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

UNLV at Nevada odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nevada 35, UNLV 21

Peg a slight lean on UNLV in this one. It’s more of a slight fade of the host Wolfpack against what is analytically a bottom-5 Rebels group.

The latter leads me to a partial-unit play just as a default guard against overplaying teams that habitually underperform. In this case, that’s a hold-my-nose-and-take-UNLV-and-the-points play. PASS ON THE MONEY LINE.

BACK UNLV +20.5 (-112).

The Rebels are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games as road underdogs. The road team is 6-2 ATS in the last eight series meetings.

Nevada won last year’s game 37-19, but the contest was close heading into the fourth quarter.

A couple impressive offensive performances for the Wolfpack this fall involve some extraneous factors. Nevada beat Hawaii 34-17 in a game that saw the Wolfpack finish as a plus-5 in turnovers. UN beat New Mexico State, 55-28 in a contest that saw the Aggies pile up 108 yards in penalties.

Figure UNLV as staying within 14 fairly late. The odds of an ATS win after that are just north of the profit line.

The last 10 series games in Reno have seen the Under go 8-2.

The fade-the-Nevada offense has just enough pull here. BACK THE UNDER 58.5 (-115).

Texas baseball announces schedule for 2022 season

Texas baseball is coming off an impressive 50-17 campaign that finished with a heart breaker against eventual national champion Mississippi State in Omaha. It was the best season of the David Pierce era, setting the expectations high for the future. With a vast majority of that squad returning, the 2022 Longhorns are eying another World Series run.
Five reasons Ohio State beats Nebraska Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes now sit at 7-1 and undefeated in the Big Ten after slipping by the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, 33-24. Now a section of the online community is poo-pooing on this win as Penn State lost to a suspect Illinois Fighting Illini team in nine overtimes, but we all know that the Nittany Lions are the most talented team on Ohio State’s 2021 schedule from a pure talent perspective.
Washington adds center Keith Ismael to active roster

The Washington Football Team lost starting center Chase Roullier for the season earlier this week with a leg injury. Veteran Tyler Larsen will now replace Roullier as Washington’s starting center for the remainder of the season. On Thursday, Washington added some familiar depth by promoting center/guard Keith Ismael from the...
Who is Washington's first-half MVP?

The Washington Football Team is off this week, and the bye couldn’t have come at a better time. At 2-6, Washington has lost four games in a row and is battling numerous injuries. With the week off, it’s the perfect time to begin our review of the first half of...
