Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed the kind of abuse suffered by Steve Bruce has seen both prospective and current managers tell him they would now think twice about taking a job.Bruce was sacked by Newcastle on Wednesday before detailing the level of abuse he and his family had suffered during his two-year stint in the north-east.Having taken charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Tottenham, Bruce admitted to the Daily Telegraph the Newcastle post could be his “last job” due to the criticism he faced.Several Premier League managers have come out in support...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO