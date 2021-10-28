Clayton County police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Jackson Forehand, who has been missing since Oct....www.cbs46.com
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help in locating 13-year-old Jackson Forehand, who has been missing since Oct....www.cbs46.com
Why would any parent wait 3 days to file a missing person's report. He's a minor and to be a male, he's quite small. I would be worried to death if this were any of mine. I pray he is returned safely and unharmed 🙏🏾
Comments / 2