NFL

Jaguars Week 8 injury report: DL Jay Tufele lone player to sit out of practice Wednesday

By James Johnson
 8 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report since coming off their bye, and it appears they are well on their way to entering Sunday’s game relatively healthy. The only player who didn’t practice was rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele, who had hand surgery recently.

Tufele was set to be active for his second game Week 6 and took the field for the team during pregame warmups against the Miami Dolphins, but injured his hand in the process and was held out of the game. Earlier this week Jags coach Urban Meyer said he had surgery and would be out for a few weeks.

The Jags had five others surface on the injury report as limited and one player who was a full participant in Ben Bartch, who sustained a concussion against the Dolphins. Among the limited players were starters Myles Jack (oblique) and Tyson Campbell (toe), who were missed in a big way in London against Miami, but are expected to be back against Seattle.

Jack sustained his injury Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and stayed in Florida when the Jags flew to London. Campbell has been out since after the Jags Week 4 game against Cincinnati.

Joining the two players as limited participants were center and guard Tyler Shatley (groin), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (shoulder), and long snapper Ross Matiscik (hamstring).

As for the Seahawks’ injury report, the info on it can be viewed here on Seahawks Wire.

