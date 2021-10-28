A Hearty Collection of Acceptable Memes for Anyone Who Needs 'Em

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While scrolling through Instagram one day, I came across a product that I dreamed about some 15 years ago. Picture it: I’m sitting in front of my TV, Razor flip-phone in hand as my best friend and I live text each other our reactions to the latest episode of MTV’s The Hills (it was 2006, give me a break). Then, it happens. While getting ready for a night out, Lauren Conrad notices a wrinkle in her dress and opts to get it out… with her hair straightener. “Well, it’s a flat iron,” she quips as she smooths out her dress and completely blows my mind. I immediately text my friend, “Oh. My. God. Why can’t we iron with a flat iron?” One burnt skirt later and I tossed that dream to the side. Fast forward to today and there’s finally an item on the market that has not only run with this idea, but perfected it: Say hello to the Nori Press.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO